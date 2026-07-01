Meijer Fire & Feast Brand Helps Midwesterners Elevate Outdoor Gatherings

Popular line of grills, fire pits, and grilling accessories available only at the Midwest retailer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer barbecues are a Midwest staple, and this summer is no different, with nearly half of all Americans planning to host or attend a 4th of July cookout, according to data from YouGov. Midwest retailer Meijer is stocked and ready to equip customers with all the grilling supplies they need this summer, from food and drinks to grills, fire pits, and grilling accessories.

The exclusive Meijer Fire & Feast brand offers customers a full assortment of outdoor cooking and entertaining products designed to help them make the most of backyard meals, neighborhood gatherings, and warm-weather weekends.

To help customers who are planning to take their grilling up a notch this summer, the exclusive Meijer Fire & Feast brand offers customers a full assortment of outdoor cooking and entertaining products designed to help them make the most of backyard meals, neighborhood gatherings, and warm-weather weekends. From grills, griddles, and fire pits to the accessories that round out every cookout, Fire & Feast is built to deliver quality, value, and memorable moments outdoors, from the lighting of the fire to the moment the feast begins.

"Fire & Feast reflects our focus on offering practical, affordable solutions for great meals," said Don Sanderson, Chief Merchandising & Marketing Officer at Meijer. "By combining value with useful, high-quality products, the Fire & Feast brand helps customers create easy, delicious outdoor meals."

The Fire & Feast line includes more than 80 products, including customer favorites such as low-smoke firepits, pizza stones, and glow-in-the-dark folding skewers. New products this summer include grill scrapers, griddle domes, grilling claws, and a burger smasher press.

Fire & Feast products are available in all Meijer supercenters across the Midwest. To view the selection online, or order for delivery or pickup, visit: https://www.meijer.com/shopping/c/collections/fire-and-feast.html.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer