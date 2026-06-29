Meijer Grocery Store to Open in Livonia on August 19

New location will be the family-owned retailer's 129th store in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today it will open a new 75,000-square-foot grocery format store on August 19 at 33500 Seven Mile Rd. in Livonia, Mich. The new location will bring a streamlined shopping experience to the area, offering convenient access to fresh, high-quality groceries and everyday low prices. This will be the fourth Meijer Grocery store in Michigan, complementing the retailer's 125 supercenters and market format stores across the state.

Meijer will open a new 75,000-square-foot grocery format store on August 19 at 33500 Seven Mile Rd. in Livonia, Mich.

In May, the retailer opened a smaller, 47,000-square-foot Meijer Grocery in Rochester Hills. Meijer also has a supercenter under construction in Plymouth Township, which is expected to open later this year.

"We're excited to open our second Meijer Grocery location in Southeast Michigan this year, continuing to bring this convenient format to more communities to help customers quickly find fresh foods and everyday essentials at consistently low prices," said Maureen Mitchell, Vice President of the East Michigan Region for Meijer. "These stores are designed to provide value and convenience to customers, right in the communities where they live and work each day."

Meijer debuted its grocery format in 2023 with the opening of two Meijer Grocery stores in Southeast Michigan and plans to continue growing the concept. Designed for convenience, the format brings together all the essentials that customers need for a weekly shopping trip in a smaller, easy-to-navigate layout. Shoppers can find a wide assortment of fresh produce and grocery staples at an exceptional value, along with full-service bakery, meat, seafood, and deli departments, a floral and greeting card section, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and pet supplies.

The new store will also feature Meijer's popular savings and digital shopping tools, including mPerks, Shop & Scan, Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup, giving customers the flexibility to shop when and how it's most convenient for them.

Customers familiar with the retailer's brands will be excited to see that the new Livonia Meijer Grocery store will offer many of their favorite Meijer brands, including Frederik's by Meijer and True Goodness. These exclusive labels offer store brand value combined with high-quality product offerings unique to the retailer. Frederik's by Meijer, the retailer's premium brand, delivers authentic and innovative flavors in the spirit of its namesake, Fred Meijer, across dozens of product lines. True Goodness offers consciously crafted products free from more than 100 ingredients, making everyday choices healthier and more accessible.

There are still hourly, part-time, and full-time job opportunities available for the Livonia Meijer Grocery. Ideal candidates should possess a desire to grow as part of the Meijer team and provide outstanding customer service. Those interested can apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Thanks to the support of its customers, Meijer has become deeply rooted in Michigan life. The retailer employs more than 40,000 team members statewide and remains committed to supporting the causes, events, and organizations that matter most to Michiganders. In Southeast Michigan, this includes partnering with Gleaners Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan to fight hunger, supporting community landmarks like the Detroit Zoo and The Henry Ford Museum & Greenfield Village, and collaborating with local fan favorites such as the Detroit Grand Prix, Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and Detroit Red Wings.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

SOURCE Meijer