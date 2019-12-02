Meijer Ignites Holiday Spirit with In-Store Caroling

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is offering customers a special holiday treat this weekend and next with performances from local school choirs and music groups, adding extra cheer to the holiday shopping experience. For the second year, Meijer invited local school music groups to visit their stores to sing carols as customers fill their baskets with holiday essentials.

"Meijer knows that community traditions, like caroling, are a big part of what makes the holiday season so special to families and we want to bring those traditions into every aspect of their holiday experience, including holiday shopping," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer. "The carolers brought a new level of festivity to our stores last year, so we are excited to bring them into more stores this year."

Additionally, each participating Meijer store will award $500 to its featured music groups.

The school groups will perform between Nov. 29 through Dec. 14. For the schedule, list of featured schools and a video from last year's event, please click here.

