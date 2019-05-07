Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Aims to Raise at least $1 Million in 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After raising more than $1.1 million at the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, tournament officials set another lofty goal for the 2019 tournament.

"We are confident that with the strong support we continuously receive from our generous community and tournament partners, we can achieve – and possibly surpass – $1 million again this year," Meijer LPGA Classic Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. "This tournament offers numerous opportunities for family fun throughout the week, but the most significant part of this tournament is the positive impact it has on our neighbors through the Simply Give program."

The previous five tournaments have generated more than $4.2 million for Simply Give, which stocks the shelves of the retailer's food pantry partners across the Midwest. That equates to more than 42 million meals for hungry families, according to Feeding America.

Meijer started its Simply Give program in November 2008 and has since generated nearly $48 million for its food pantry partners. The contributions donated because of the Meijer LPGA Classic are due, in large part, to the generous Meijer customers who attended the tournament week events, and the sponsors who helped make the event a success.

The spring Simply Give campaign will begin May 12 and run through the end of the tournament on June 16.

Proceeds from the 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will once again be divided equally among the retailer's more than 240 food pantry partners participating in the spring campaign.

The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #OutDriveHunger, #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, to volunteer or purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com.

To view a highlight video featuring the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic, please follow this link: https://youtu.be/VWVpmCAe5LQ.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 240 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

