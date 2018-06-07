Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Announces One of its Strongest Final Fields

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The final field for the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give continues to be one of its strongest, featuring all four past champions: 2014 Champion Mirim Lee, 2015 Champion Lexi Thompson, 2016 Champion Sei Young Kim and 2017 Champion Brooke Henderson.

The complete field for the 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic was announced today for the tournament, which will be held June 12-17 at Blythefield Country Club.

The field consists of seven of the Top 10 golfers on the 2018 LPGA Official Money List, as well as many noteworthy LPGA Tour players, including Michelle Wie, Paula Creamer, Ariya Jutanugarn, Moriya Jutanugarn, Cristie Kerr, Lydia Ko, Pernilla Lindberg, Morgan Pressel and So Yeon Ryu.

The full field can be found at: http://meijerlpgaclassic.com/2018-meijer-lpga-classic-final-field/

"We are absolutely thrilled that the tournament continues to attract the top players from the LPGA Tour to our own backyard," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "The support these players receive from our community is truly incredible, and because of that, they look forward to playing in our tournament each year."

The 2018 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2017 tournament raised $1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the four tournaments have generated more than $3.1 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

To follow the Meijer LPGA Classic before, during and after tournament week, please post about your experience and share your pictures on social media using the hashtags #forehunger, #SimplyGive and #MeijerGives.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to purchase tickets, please visit MeijerLPGAClassic.com.

To view a video featuring the 2017 Meijer LPGA Classic, please visit https://youtu.be/XLMIQZWp78c.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 235 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

