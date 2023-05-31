Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Continues Emphasis on Diversity and Inclusion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give will continue to highlight the retailer's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion by once again featuring more than a dozen local diverse-owned restaurants at J. Brewer's, a premium hospitality experience on the fourth fairway of Blythefield Country Club.

Throughout tournament week – June 15-18 – Meijer will collaborate with local, and diverse-owned food and beverage restaurants and vendors to supply new and unique experiences for spectators.

"Our purpose at Meijer is to enrich lives in the communities we serve, and we believe supplier diversity plays a vital role," said Carla Hendon, Director of Supplier Diversity and Indirect Procurement. "By partnering with diverse restaurants at the Meijer LPGA Classic, we aren't just supporting their founders, we're intentionally helping to grow their communities with the thousands of spectators who attend the tournament."

In fact, the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic set attendance records with more than 60,000 spectators.

Food and beverage offerings will include Tuscan Mediterranean salad, jerk chicken puffs and specialty items from Soldadera Coffee, Rani Indian Catering and Pochi's Sweet Designs. Restaurants new to J. Brewer's in 2023 include Irie Kitchen, Monsoon and Tacos El Cunado. For a full list of restaurant partners, click here.

"We're excited to welcome back so many diverse-owned restaurants to this year's tournament – and invite new ones – to partner with us to share their wonderful menus and expand upon the traditional offerings typically seen at golf events," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "Last year's attendees loved the new offerings, but this year's menu lineup will be our best yet."

In addition to the diverse food and beverage offerings, the Meijer LPGA Classic is excited to welcome the John Shippen National Women's Golf Invitational champion as a sponsor exemption into the 2023 tournament. That event will also be held at Blythefield Country Club on June 6-7 and is named for the first Black professional golfer in the United States.

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best female golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that feeds families by restocking the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2022 tournament raised $1.25 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the eight tournaments combined have generated more than $8.65 million for the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program. Additionally, in 2022, Meijer also donated $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of tournament Champion Jennifer Kupcho's choice. She selected Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket as a thank you to her host family, who had ties to the organization.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news using #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 501 supercenters, neighborhood markets, Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. The retailer's other primary pillars of giving include Diversity & Inclusion, local giving, sustainability, and health and wellness. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit https://meijercommunity.com/home. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

