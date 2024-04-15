Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Continues to Offer Affordable Fun for Families and Kids of All Ages

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While being primarily known for feeding communities across the Midwest, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is also designed with families in mind to ensure the event is a must-attend everyone can enjoy at an affordable price.

"As a family-owned company, Meijer is committed to meeting the needs of families across the Midwest," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We want families to come out and enjoy a weekend of fun, which means offering infant accommodations, kid-friendly activities, and budget-friendly food options all tournament long."

This year, the free, popular open-air kids' destination, Discovery Land, will be expanded, delivering more family fun and allowing for additional kid-friendly activities, including art stations provided by ACT (Artists Creating Together) and outdoor lawn games like mini golf, cornhole and fowling. It will feature character visits from Universal Studios and Wimee of Wimee's Words, a Grand Rapids-based TV show on PBS, as well as card making with American Greetings. Complimentary food and beverage samples will also be provided by various tournament partners, and it will showcase live tournament coverage on digital boards.

The Family Care Areas will continue to offer an air-conditioned tent featuring locking rooms with lactation and diaper changing stations. One air-conditioned tent will be located next to Discovery Land and a second air-conditioned location, offering two additional lactation and changing stations, will be available off the 16th fairway. The Meijer LPGA Classic was the first tournament on the LPGA Tour to add specific rooms for lactation use and diaper changing on the golf course in 2019.

The Grand Taste Concessions will offer high-quality food for families, with all items costing $4 or less. The menu includes cheeseburgers ($4), hotdogs ($2) and Meijer Purple Cow ice cream ($1) among other items. There will be four locations throughout the course - at the 10th tee, 16th fairway, 18th tee, and 18th green.

As in previous years, children ages 17 and under get in free with a ticketed adult. Tickets are now on sale at meijerlpgaclassic.com with general admission tickets remaining as low as $10 a day.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give or to volunteer, please visit meijerlpgaclassic.com.

About the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give is an official LPGA Tour event featuring 144 of the top female players in the world for a four-day, 72-hole stroke play competition at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich. In partnership with Meijer, a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin, this premier golf tournament combines world-class competition with community giving through the retailer's Simply Give hunger relief program, which supports local food pantries across the Midwest. As one of the top LPGA tournaments for families and food enthusiasts, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give represents both elite competition and its ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the community. For more information, visit meijerlpgaclassic.com and follow the tournament on Instagram and X at @MeijerLPGA.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

