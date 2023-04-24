Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Keeps Focus on Family Fun: Discovery Land Additions, Most Affordable Concessions in Professional Sporting Events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While focused on feeding families across the Midwest, the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was also created with families in mind, to ensure the event was a must-attend that families could enjoy and afford.

As a result, this year's tournament will deliver more family fun by bringing back popular attractions, including Discovery Land and the Family Care Area. The Grand Taste Concessions will also return with the most affordable prices at any professional sporting event nationwide with menu items capped at $4 each. The award-winning tournament will return to Blythefield Country Club June 15-18. Tickets are available at meijerLPGAclassic.com.

"Meijer is a family company that's committed to meeting the needs of families across the Midwest, and that commitment extends to the Meijer LPGA Classic," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We're excited to bring back the family-focused elements of our event that children love and adults appreciate, as well as add a few new things to make this our most memorable tournament yet."

Discovery Land at the Meijer LPGA Classic will return to its prime location off the 18th fairway, offering young golf fans and their families an especially engaging on-course experience. The open-air kids' destination will feature character visits from Universal Studios guests and Wimee of Wimee's Words, a Grand-Rapids-based TV show on PBS, and card making with American Greetings, a Grand Rapids Children's Museum activity, and outdoor lawn games, including a Kraft Heinz mini golf course, cornhole and fowling. It will also have live tournament coverage on digital boards, and seating areas where spectators can view tee shots coming off the 18th tee, as well as players' approaches onto the 18th green.

The Meijer LPGA Classic Family Care Areas will be expanded this year to two on-course locations for nursing mothers and parents. One air-conditioned tent will be located next to Discovery Land and will include two locking rooms with lactation and diaper changing stations, as well as an upgraded waiting area for kids and families. A second air-conditioned location, offering two additional lactation and changing stations, will be available at the 16th fairway.

The Grand Taste Concessions will offer high quality food for families with no item priced over $4. Menu highlights include a cheeseburger for $4 and a hotdog for $2. Meijer Purple Cow ice cream will be available for $1. There will be four concessions locations on course at the 10th tee, 16th fairway, 18th tee and 18th green.

As in previous years, children, ages 17 and under, will get in free with a ticketed adult.

The 2023 Meijer LPGA Classic will host a full field of 144 of the best female golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest to help them fulfill their missions of feeding hungry families. The 2022 tournament raised $1.25 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the eight tournaments combined have generated more than $8.65 million for the Meijer Simply Give hunger relief program. Additionally, in 2022, Meijer also donated $25,000 to a hunger relief organization of tournament Champion Jennifer Kupcho's choice. She selected Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket as a thank you to her host family, who had ties to the organization.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news by following #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity on social media.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 501 supercenters, neighborhood markets, Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. The retailer's other primary pillars of giving include Diversity & Inclusion, local giving, sustainability, and health and wellness. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

