Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Touted as Best Tournament for Families and Foodies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give was recognized as the Most Family Friendly and Best "Foodie" Experience on Tour during the Gold Driver Awards held by the LPGA tournament partners.

"We are honored to receive these prestigious awards, which ultimately belong to the community," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "The Meijer LPGA Classic has grown to what it is today thanks to the tremendous community support. This recognition is a testament to the community, our volunteers and the significant amount of work we have put into this event over the past 6 years. We look forward to showcasing another premier event this year that supports our Simply Give program."

The Gold Driver Awards are determined by a panel of three independent judges who utilize a point-based system to determine winners in 10 categories from the 33 LPGA Tour events.

The Most Family Friendly event is awarded to the tournament that best incorporated family-friendly elements through sponsors, events and ticket packages. The Meijer LPGA Classic took first place in this category for Discovery Land, the kids' destination that doubled in size – to 4,300 square feet – to incorporate more toys and activities for young golf fans.

It was also recognized for the unprecedented addition of a Family Care Area, called The Kimberly Clark Family Care Area, for nursing mothers and parents to utilize during tournament week. It was the first time a tournament on the LPGA Tour added specific rooms for lactation use and diaper changing on the golf course.

The Best "Foodie" Experience is awarded to the event that showcases the best all-around food experience. The Grand Taste Experience is a one-of-a-kind three-day event for foodies, golf fans, families and music lovers. It incorporates the Grand Taste, which features dozens of local restaurants, breweries, Meijer vendors and food, and the Grand Taste Garden that lives across the fairway and features food, outdoor games and live music.

"The Grand Taste and the Discovery Land are events unlike anything else on tour. They draw families and foodies to the course to not only enjoy world class golf but an experience everyone can enjoy," said Cathy Cooper, Executive Director of the Meijer LPGA Classic. "We are thankful to our partners who help us bring these ideas to life for the community."

The 2020 Meijer LPGA Classic will be held June 8-14 at Blythefield Country Club and will host a full field of 144 of the best women golfers for 72 holes of stroke play over four days of competition. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2019 tournament alone raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give. In total, the six tournaments have generated more than $5.2 million for the Meijer Simply Give program.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About Blythefield Country Club: Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

