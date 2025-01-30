Meijer Media Expands Digital Offering to Further Help Brands Connect with Shoppers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer Media, the Midwest retailer's media network, announced today the launch of new advertising tactics - Pinterest and Online Video (OLV) and Connected TV (CTV) - further advancing its capabilities in the digital advertising industry. These new offerings are designed to help brands connect with shoppers in more personalized, creative, and impactful ways, meeting them at key moments of inspiration and discovery.

"Our new advertising offerings reflect our commitment to connecting brands with shoppers in meaningful and innovative ways," said Jeff Leitch, Director of Meijer Media. "By combining creative storytelling, data-driven targeting, and strategic media partners, we're empowering brands to engage customers at every step of their journey and deliver measurable results."

Meijer Media's integration with Pinterest provides brands the ability to inspire customers through visually engaging content that supports product discovery. Meijer Media's campaigns on Pinterest will leverage its first-party data to create personalized, visually rich experiences aligned with customer preferences. By tapping into key retail moments such as back-to-school, holiday shopping, and seasonal cleanups, these campaigns drive meaningful connections that lead to conversions.

As consumers increasingly turn to streaming platforms, Meijer Media's OLV and CTV strategies focus on delivering compelling video content that captures attention and drives brand awareness. These campaigns will showcase product innovations, reinforce brand equity, and tap into the emotional power of video to connect with highly engaged viewers. By blending creativity with technology, Meijer Media continues to redefine what's possible in retail advertising.

Meijer Media invites brands to explore these dynamic new platforms and discover how innovative storytelling, data-driven targeting, and strategic partnerships can transform their marketing efforts. Potential partners interested in more information about Meijer Media should visit meijermedia.meijer.com or contact [email protected].

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com .

