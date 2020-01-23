Meijer Named a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that it received a score of 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) , a national benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality.

Meijer joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"It's an honor to have achieved this designation because it reflects our team members' dedication to upholding one of our core values of treating people with dignity and respect," said Tim Williams, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion at Meijer. "We strive to build engaged teams where individuals bring their authentic selves and full talents to work every day. Our team has made great strides towards an inclusive and diverse environment and we will continue that important work every day."

The Index measures key performance indicators, including non-discrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship.

The Meijer LGBTQ Diversity and Inclusion highlights include:

Meijer offers equal employment opportunities to all sexual orientations and gender identities.

Meijer offers parity in benefits between same-sex and different-sex spouses, as well as transgender inclusive health care.

Meijer supports the LGBTQ communities it serves through sponsorship of local Pride events across the Midwest and partnerships with nonprofits that benefit LGBTQ youth.

Meijer provides a supportive community for LGBTQ team members through its Meijer Pride team member resource group.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," HRC President Alphonso David said. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision."

To learn more about the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index, the full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation: The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world where LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

