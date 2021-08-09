Meijer Offers $10 Incentive to College Students for Completion of COVID-19 Vaccinations

"Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there's more work to be done. We're hopeful this incentive makes a difference."

The $10 incentive program goes into effect today and will run through Sept. 30.

In order to take advantage of this offer, college students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

Meijer pharmacies have seen an uptick in COVID-19 vaccinations recently, with a nearly 20 percent increase in vaccines administered during the past 3 weeks.

"We are highly encouraged by the continued commitment of those in the communities we serve to get vaccinated to protect themselves and those around them," said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy.

In late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics. To date, the retailer has administered more than 1.7 million doses. All eligible individuals, including those ages 12-17 with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Meijer began the rollout of its vaccine clinics in mid-January, after being named a Federal Retail Pharmacy Partner in the State of Michigan. Since then, the retailer has conducted thousands of in-store vaccine clinics, as well as community-based off-site clinics, throughout all six states in its Midwest footprint.

In May, Meijer incentivized its customers with a coupon, following the completion of the vaccination process, regardless of the retailer they received it at. Meijer also provided its team members with a $100 bonus once they complete the vaccination process and show their vaccination cards.

People interested in getting the vaccine can walk into any Meijer pharmacy, or register to get an appointment by simply texting COVID to the number 75049. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

