Meijer Offers Sneak Peek into Weeklong Black Friday Doorbuster Deals

"Helping our customers make the most of the shortened holiday shopping season means a weeklong opportunity that allows everyone to check off the most important gifts for family and friends from their lists," said Peter Whitsett, Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing for Meijer. "We hope this sneak peek gives shoppers plenty of time to plan ahead and see how they can win with their wallets on everything from electronics to household appliances to toys and apparel."

Whitsett said the Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer is offering its lowest prices ever on dozens of televisions throughout the week, including NanoCell and QLED technologies from LG and Samsung. In addition, Meijer stores will be selling the largest screens they have ever sold, including a 75-inch Smart 4K TV from Samsung and 70-inch Smart 4K TVs from LG and Vizio.

Black Friday Weeklong Deals begin Nov. 24

Buy 1 Get 1 for $1 on kitchen gadgets, select Pyrex products, Rubbermaid food storage, Grand Gourmet bakeware, Farberware or Colourworks Cutlery and cutting boards.

on kitchen gadgets, select Pyrex products, Rubbermaid food storage, Grand Gourmet bakeware, Farberware or Colourworks Cutlery and cutting boards. Save $320 on a 65-inch Samsung Smart 4K UHD TV and receive $50 off your next shopping trip at Meijer – on sale for $479.99 .

on a 65-inch Samsung Smart UHD TV and receive off your next shopping trip at Meijer – on sale for . Save $100 on a PlayStation 4 Slim Greatest Hits Console Bundle with matching DualShock 4 controller and three games - on sale for $199.99 .

on a PlayStation 4 Slim Greatest Hits Console Bundle with matching DualShock 4 controller and three games - on sale for . Save $100 off an Xbox One S Star Wars Console bundle – on sale for $199.99 .

off an Xbox One S Star Wars Console bundle – on sale for . Save $500 on a 65-inch LG Smart 4K NanoCell TV and receive $25 off your next shopping trip at Meijer – on sale for $699 .99

on a 65-inch LG Smart NanoCell TV and receive off your next shopping trip at Meijer – on sale for .99 Save $220 on a KitchenAid 5 qt. Pro-Lift 500 Mixer, regularly $449.99 – on sale for $229.99 plus $20 off your next shopping trip at Meijer.

on a KitchenAid 5 qt. Pro-Lift 500 Mixer, regularly – on sale for plus off your next shopping trip at Meijer. Save $70 on a Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, regularly $169.99 – on sale for $99.99 plus $20 off your next shopping trip at Meijer.

on a Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker, regularly – on sale for plus off your next shopping trip at Meijer. Save $25 on an Oster 22-quart Stainless Steel Roaster – on sale for $39.99 .

on an Oster 22-quart Stainless Steel Roaster – on sale for . Buy 1 Get 1 for $1 on Yankee Candle large jars or tumblers, regularly $29.49 .

on Yankee Candle large jars or tumblers, regularly . Get an Instant Pot 6-Quart Presser Cooker OR Oster 3.2L Air Fryer for $59.99 plus $20 off your next shopping trip at Meijer.

plus off your next shopping trip at Meijer. Buy 1 Get 1 50 percent off toys from top brands like Paw Patrol, Marvel, Play Doh, Pokémon, Baby Alive, Fortnite, and PJ Masks. Plus select board games for just $5 .

. Select winter jackets for the family starting at $14.99 for kids, and $19.99 for men and women. Regularly priced $45 - $150 .

for kids, and for men and women. Regularly priced - . Save $60 on Men's Caterpillar jackets, regularly $89.99 – on sale for $29.99 .

on Men's Caterpillar jackets, regularly – on sale for . Get 50 percent off on select Adidas Men's Fleece Tops, regularly $70 .

. Get 40 percent off all Sunbeam heated blankets and bedding.

Thanksgiving & Black Friday Two-Day Sale begin at 6 a.m.

Save $270 on an Element 55-inch Smart Roku 4K UHD TV, regularly $449.99 – on sale for $179.99 .

on an Element 55-inch Smart Roku UHD TV, regularly – on sale for . Save $50 off your next purchase when you buy one Apple AirPods Gen 2 with charging case for $159 .

off your next purchase when you buy one Apple AirPods Gen 2 with charging case for . Save $50 on a Google Nest Hub and receive $20 off your next shopping trip to Meijer – on sale for $79 .

on a Google Nest Hub and receive off your next shopping trip to Meijer – on sale for . Save $750 on a Samsung 75-inch Smart 4K UHD TV, regularly $1,499.99 – on sale for $749.99

on a Samsung 75-inch Smart UHD TV, regularly – on sale for Save $150 off your next purchase when you buy one iPad Air for $499 .

off your next purchase when you buy one iPad Air for . Get a Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle for $299.99 .

. Buy 1 Get 1 for $1 on shoes, boots or slippers for the entire family.

on shoes, boots or slippers for the entire family. Save $150 on the Shark Ion Robotic vacuum, regularly $329.99 , on sale for $179.99 .

on the Shark Ion Robotic vacuum, regularly , on sale for . Save $60 on a Ninja Foodi 6 Quart Multi Cooker, on sale for $169.99 , and $40 on the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Blender – on sale for $59.99

on a Ninja Foodi 6 Quart Multi Cooker, on sale for , and on the Nutri Ninja Auto-IQ Blender – on sale for Get 50 percent off on Tacoma 6-inch Pre-Lit Tree, regularly $59.99 – on sale for $29.99 .

– on sale for . Save $50 on a Cuisinart 14 Cup Perfect Temp Coffee Makers OR Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor – on sale for $49.99 , regularly $99.99 .

on a Cuisinart 14 Cup Perfect Temp Coffee Makers OR Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor – on sale for , regularly . Get 50 percent off select board games, puzzles, and toys from top brands like Disney Frozen, Barbie, Nerf, Fisher Price, and Vtech.

60 percent off on women's and junior's sweaters.

Buy 1 Get 2 FREE on Carter's brand apparel or sleepwear.

50 percent off select outerwear for the entire family.

Saturday One Day Only Santa Bucks Deals – save $50 or more with Santa Bucks (via mPerks coupons or paper coupons)

40 percent off Men's and Women's holiday apparel & accessories.

Save $100 on a December Home 7-foot, 5-inch Lifelike Mixed Needle Tree, regularly $199.99 – on sale for $99.99 .

on a December Home 7-foot, 5-inch Lifelike Mixed Needle Tree, regularly – on sale for . Save $6 dollars on Wilton Petite Gingerbread house, regularly $12.99 – on sale for $6.99

on Wilton Petite Gingerbread house, regularly – on sale for Buy 2 Get 1 free on December Home gift wrapping and bags.

40 percent off Home and GE LED boxes of decorative lights.

The ad previews can be seen at www.meijer.com/blackfriday or on the Meijer App. While customers can see the ads prior to distribution, the preview does not change the effective date of the advertised products.

