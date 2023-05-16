Meijer Opens New Supercenters in Warren and Wooster Today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer opened two new supercenters in Northeast Ohio today, bringing its state-of-the-art retail experience, featuring multiple ways to shop, to customers in Warren and Wooster. The 159,000-square-foot stores at 2120 Niles Cortland Road SE in Warren and 4845 Burbank Road in Wooster, bring a one-stop shopping experience to customers in Northeast Ohio.

The Meijer team cuts the ribbon in the new Warren store.

"Meijer is a family company committed to bringing value and convenience to local families while also serving as a strong community partner," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "We are honored by the warm welcome in Ohio today and look forward to truly becoming part of the Warren and Wooster communities in the years to come."

The new stores feature convenient digital shopping solutions, including Shop & Scan, which allows shoppers to scan barcodes via a mobile app and bag their items as they shop to make checkout convenient. The stores also feature deep discounts on surplus food via the Flashfood app, expanded areas to manage orders for Meijer Home Delivery and Pickup services, as well as mPerks rewards to help customers earn on every dollar spent.

Known for grocery options like more than 600 varieties of farm-fresh produce, 150 USDA-certified organic items, and a deli and meat department, the new Meijer stores also offer pharmacies and general merchandise items. The stores include expansive baby and pet departments, apparel, beauty care and a floral department offering more than 45 varieties of fresh cut flower bunches, giving customers the flexibility to build their own bouquets and arrangements.

Continuing the retailer's ongoing efforts to ensure accessibility for all customers, the stores also feature new larger, height-adjustable changing tables in the family restrooms for the added convenience and dignity of customers with disabilities and their caregivers. As in all Meijer stores, the Warren and Wooster stores also offers free access to Aira, an app-based service that provides live navigation assistance to blind and low-vision customers using the camera of their smartphones.

In Warren, the new store incorporates an underground stormwater detention system that retains and filters water in the parking lot to ensure clean stormwater discharge and reduce the impact on existing retention ponds and city infrastructure. The Warren store is part of the Eastwood Mall Complex, a quickly growing shopping destination for retail, groceries, entertainment and more. The Wooster store features a specially designed hitching shed to ensure customers with horses and buggies have a safe and dry place for their animals while they are shopping.

Prior to opening its doors, Meijer demonstrated its support of both communities last week by making $25,000 in donations to local organizations in each community. In Warren, Meijer donated $15,000 to Inspiring Minds Warren to support free after-school and summer programming for underrepresented youth. In addition, the retailer donated $5,000 to Trumbull Mobile Meals to provide nutritious meals to those in need, and $5,000 to Warren Family Mission, in support of their daily community meals and monthly supplemental food bags. In Wooster, Meijer donated $15,000 to OHuddle to support positive adult mentorships for children. In addition, the retailer donated $5,000 to The Hope Center to support food, clothing, haircuts and hygiene supplies for Wayne County families, and $5,000 to People to People Ministries, to provide basic needs for those in crisis.

Meijer donates more than 6 percent of its net profit to charitable organizations annually, and each of its stores works with local food banks and pantries to help fight hunger. Since 2008, the retailer's Simply Give program has generated more than $80 million for its food pantry partners throughout the Midwest.

"Meijer is more than a store because we invest in the communities we serve, and we're excited to join the Warren and Wooster communities," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our team members have worked diligently to prepare these new stores, and we're all looking forward to providing one-stop shopping focused on value and convenience to both communities."

Meijer opened its first store in Ohio in 1981 and has invested heavily in the state ever since. The retailer employs more than 11,000 team members statewide at 52 stores and its distribution and manufacturing facilities in Tipp City.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer