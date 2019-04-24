Meijer Pharmacies Collect Four Tons of Unwanted Medications in Eight Weeks

"The response since installing the kiosks in all of our pharmacies is a strong indication that our customers appreciate having a safe and easy way to properly dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications," said Jason Beauch, Vice President of Meijer Pharmacy. "If you live near any Meijer store in the Midwest, then you have easy access to this new service."

As National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day approaches on April 27, Meijer pharmacists are preparing for even more customers to take advantage of this new program.

Meijer customers can use the kiosks during pharmacy hours to dispose any unused, unwanted or expired medications – including opioids, controlled substances, and over-the-counter medications. They can ask for help if needed, but the kiosks are positioned in the pharmacies so that they can simply come in and drop the medications off, no questions asked. Meijer is one of the first retailers in the industry to provide a secure and convenient prescription drug take-back program at all its stores.

Items that are not accepted as part of the program include needles or other sharps, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, medications that contain Iodine and illicit drugs, including marijuana, and any prescription medications obtained illegally.

Once the medications are dropped into the kiosks, Meijer pharmacists follow procedures to properly document, transport and dispose of medications on a regular basis. The Meijer Drug Take-Back Program complies with the rules and safety guidelines established by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and HIPAA privacy laws.

The program supports a growing community need to have access to a safe method for disposing unused medications. According to the DEA's 2017 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study shows that most abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 27.

To find a Meijer Pharmacy, go to Meijer.com/Pharmacy.

