Meijer Pharmacies Partner with State of Michigan to Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer has been chosen by the State of Michigan as an initial pharmacy partner to help administer COVID-19 vaccines. Meijer has 120 pharmacies throughout the State of Michigan and more than 250 pharmacies throughout its six-state footprint. The retailer is also announcing a text-based registration process for those who want to register to receive the vaccine.

"Our stores and pharmacies have played a very important role in supporting their communities during this difficult time," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "We are proud to be chosen by the State of Michigan as a partner to help administer these critical vaccines and we look forward to our expanded role in helping communities throughout the Midwest defeat this pandemic."

With this announcement, Meijer has been selected by the State of Michigan to directly receive and administer COVID-19 vaccines under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership Program. Meijer will administer the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a limited number of stores in Wayne County to patients 65 and older beginning the week of January 18. Specific store locations have not yet been determined.

"The State of Michigan is proud to partner with Meijer to help distribute the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to Michiganders across the state," Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said. "One of the most important things all Michiganders can do right now is to make a plan to get the vaccine when it becomes available to you. Remember, it will take some time to distribute the vaccine to all Michiganders, so please be patient. And until we end the pandemic once and for all, remember to mask up, practice safe social distancing, and avoid indoor gatherings where the virus can spread easily from person to person. We will get through this together."

As more doses become available, Meijer will expand COVID-19 vaccine administration to include more stores throughout the state. Those who wish to register for the vaccine simply need to text COVID to the number 75049 and they will receive a link to register. Individuals can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com to register.

The link will include three brief questions that allow Meijer pharmacies to properly determine which vaccine phase the patient is in. As COVID-19 vaccines are received, customers will be contacted with a date for their vaccine. They will also be able to decline the date offered, while staying in the registration group for a future date or opt out of the process if they change their mind or have already received the vaccine.

In late 2020, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the U.S. government's partnership with numerous pharmacies such as Meijer. Pharmacists, pharmacy interns, and pharmacy technicians routinely provide vaccinations in retail and grocery stores. Therefore, the federal government has recognized pharmacy vaccinators as crucial public health partners for increasing access and convenience of COVID-19 vaccines.

