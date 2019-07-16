Meijer Pharmacy Gives Away 50 Million Free Prescriptions

Meijer established the Free Prescription Drug Program to help lower healthcare costs for families by focusing on antibiotic medications most often filled for children. Through the years, as high costs of prescription drugs continued to rise, the program added other medications as well.

"This program allows us to provide families necessary medications that best manage their health," said Jason Beauch, Vice President of Meijer Pharmacy. "We believe you can't put a price on wellness, so it's important for us to support local communities and do our part to help customers save on necessary medications and improve on their overall quality of life."

Customers can participate in the program simply by bringing in a doctor's prescription for the select medications that are currently part of the program. The prescriptions are then free, regardless of insurance or co-pay. In 2018, the Meijer free prescription program saved Meijer customers more than $50 million.

For more information about the Meijer Pharmacy or its Free Prescription program, please click here.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com or follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR, or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

