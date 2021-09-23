Meijer Prepares to Administer High Volume of COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots

"We've come a long way these past 18 months, but in order to continue on that path and maintain our healthy communities, we encourage everyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 booster," said Rick Keyes, President & CEO of Meijer. "Our Pharmacy Team worked diligently to vaccinate a very large number of people in a relatively short amount of time and is preparing to administer boosters for those who are eligible to take that next step."

Eligible patients who received their original vaccinations from Meijer – whether in-store or at an off-site Meijer clinic – will be sent a text before their timeframe to schedule their booster appointment. All other patients can text COVID to 75049 to schedule an appointment when eligible or walk into any Meijer pharmacy.

"We know that thousands of people are eligible now, including those who received their initial vaccine series at clinics that no longer exist, so we want to make it easy for patients to schedule their booster dose when it works for them," said Jackie Morse, Meijer Vice President of Pharmacy. "Regardless of where you received your original vaccination, it's important to know that our teams are here for you."

In late April, Meijer pharmacies launched a walk-up vaccine program at all locations across the Midwest after administering one million vaccine doses at its in-store clinics. To date, the retailer has administered nearly 1.9 million doses. All eligible individuals, including those ages 12-17 with a parent or guardian, are encouraged to get their vaccine at their local Meijer pharmacy.

Meijer pharmacists are also urging patients to get their flu shots as flu season quickly approaches. Both the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine can be administered at the same time.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 257 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

