Meijer Recognized by EPA for the Lowest Corporate-Wide Refrigerant Emissions Rate Nationwide

"Refrigeration plays a vital role in ensuring foods are stored at the proper temperature before they're purchased by our customers, but many people don't realize it makes an impact on the environment," said Vik Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Properties and Real Estate. "Meijer is committed to lessening our carbon footprint, and this continued partnership with GreenChill helps us reach our environmental goals."

EPA's GreenChill Program is a voluntary partnership with food retailers, refrigeration system manufacturers, and chemical manufacturers to reduce refrigerant emissions and decrease their impact on the ozone layer and climate change. GreenChill provides supermarkets and other industry stakeholders with information and assistance to transition to environmentally friendlier refrigerants, reduce the amount of refrigerant they use, eliminate refrigerant leaks, implement environmental best practices, and adopt green refrigeration technologies. There are nearly 13,000 GreenChill Partner stores nationwide.

In 2020, Meijer also earned the following awards:

Superior Goal Achievement for reaching its refrigerant leak rate goal by installing leak detection systems, following robust maintenance policies and by proactively replacing end-of-life equipment at each of its stores.

Exceptional Goal Achievement for reaching its stretch emissions reduction goal.

Store Re-Certification Excellence for three stores in Detroit, Mich. , Wauwatosa, Wis. , and Mokena, Ill. achieving 5 consecutive years of GreenChill Store Certification.

Meijer has participated in the GreenChill Program since 2012 and has continually reduced refrigerant emissions across its 257 supercenters.

"Meijer's continuous commitment to environmental protection is exemplified by its four 2020 recognitions," said Kirsten Cappel, GreenChill Program Manager. "In earning GreenChill's 'Best Emissions Rate,' Meijer is demonstrating this commitment to other food retailers and customers. We congratulate Meijer on their successes and look forward to continued partnership."

