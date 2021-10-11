Meijer Seeks Local Artists to Partner on Culturally-Inspired Product Collection

"At Meijer, we want our products and business partners to reflect our communities, customers and team members," said Peter Whitsett, Meijer Executive Vice President of Merchandising and Marketing. "That's what makes this collection so special. Our customers will see perspectives both similar to and different from their own reflected through art on products they can bring into their homes."

Artists who live in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin are encouraged to submit art inspired by the cultural categories below. Meijer will then select artwork to be featured on products, including stationery and home decor, and sold in celebration of the following cultural events beginning in 2023:

Black History Month

Women's History Month

Pride Month

Hispanic Heritage Month

Artists can also submit locally-inspired art to be included in the collection.

Sales from the collection will benefit nonprofit organizations. Selected artists will receive a monetary prize and partner with Meijer to identify nonprofits to benefit from the sales of the products.

Artists must submit their art for consideration by Sunday, Nov. 7 here.

For the last 2 years, Meijer has partnered with Black students and artists from the West Michigan Center for Arts and Technology to sell limited edition shirts honoring Black History Month and Juneteenth. However, this is the first time the retailer is recruiting artists from communities it serves to partner on such a large scale.

"We're excited to support local artists by offering a platform for their work to reach thousands of customers and homes across the Midwest," Meijer Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion Tim Williams said.

For more information on the Meijer supplier diversity program, please click here.

