Meijer Selling Whole Pies for $3.14 in Honor of National Pi Day

"We are delighted to help our customers celebrate National Pi Day with a special price promotion," said Don Sanderson, Group Vice President for Fresh for Meijer. "Customers love our fresh baked pie selection and get a kick out of play on price in honor of the holiday."

In 2009, the U.S. House of Representatives designated March 14 as National PI Day. Pi Day is an annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi) . Many revealers mark the day by eating pie, as a play off the pun. Meijer bakes seven different varieties of its own brand pies. The retailer makes a special six-inch size of its most popular flavors, including cherry, apple and blueberry. The special price promotion only applies to its six-inch pies.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer

