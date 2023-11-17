Meijer Simply Give Allows Customers to Support Those in Need This Holiday Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From Thanksgiving staples to last minute items, Meijer will not only have what customers need this holiday season, but also help feed those in need through its Simply Give hunger relief program.

From Nov. 19-25, Meijer will contribute one meal to its Simply Give food pantry partners for every purchase of any Meijer brand, Frederik's by Meijer, True Goodness by Meijer or Purple Cow food item.*

"Food insecurity remains at high levels – impacting nearly 45 million Americans – making programs like Simply Give even more important this time of year," said Melissa Conway, Director of Community Partnerships & Giving at Meijer. "Together, we can feed our neighbors in need, while enjoying the good food and great prices we all love."

Since 2008, the Simply Give program has been feeding hungry families in the communities Meijer serves, stocking the shelves of hundreds of pantries each year. In 2023, alone, more than 400 food pantries participated in the Simply Give program. To date, the program has donated more than $86 million to pantries across the Midwest.

"Meijer's Simply Give program is a testament to the values that bind us as a community and brings us together to help those in need," said Ben Hamlin, Director of Own Brand Foods at Meijer. "The holidays are a time to lend a helping hand and at Meijer, we are grateful for the opportunity to support our food pantry partners and embrace the essence of Thanksgiving, not just as a day on the calendar, but as a shared experience that unites us all."

Customers interested in doing even more to support food insecurity in their communities can grab a $10 Simply Give donation card in-store or as an add-on to their online Meijer pickup and home delivery orders all year long. The cards are then converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to a local food pantry partner in the store's community.

*Exclusions include Meijer brand general merchandise, including drugs, pet, and consumables products, Fresh from Meijer, and Penny Smart items. One meal equates to 25 cents. Meal calculation is based on the approximate average cost of a meal from select food pantry partners across the Meijer footprint.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

SOURCE Meijer