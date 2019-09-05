Meijer Simply Give Program Featured in Retailer's TV Commercial Series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is a family company that's focused on the needs of other families for 85 years, and its Simply Give program that helps feed hungry families is the latest feature in the retailer's TV commercial series that showcases its commitment to customers.

"My father lived a full life, always challenging himself with a deceptively simple sounding hope: He said, 'I want to leave the world in a little better shape than when I entered it,'" Meijer Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said in the commercial. "We believe he achieved that ambition and we believe that one of the many ways his legacy lives on is in the Simply Give program."

Meijer began its Simply Give program in 2008 to help local food pantries fulfill their mission of feeding hungry families. Since then, the program has generated more than $50 million, which equates to more than 500 million meals. According to Feeding America, $1 equals 10 meals.

During each Simply Give campaign, customers are encouraged to purchase a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout. Once purchased, the donation is converted into a Meijer Food-Only Gift Card and donated directly to the local food pantry selected by the store for that campaign.

The fall campaign will run through Sept. 28. On Sept. 13, Meijer will double match customers' donations. That means for every $10 donation card purchased, Meijer will contribute $20, resulting in a total $30 donation.

"We are committed to helping end food insecurity in the Midwest and are thankful for the continued support from our generous customers and team members," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving. "We are pleased that participation in the Simply Give program continues to grow because it makes a big difference in the communities we serve."

Hudsonville Meijer Store Director Henry Samaniego said it was humbling to be in a Simply Give commercial alongside Hank Meijer and Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes. The commercial is part of the "Quality is No Accident" campaign that highlights various departments within Meijer, including meat, produce, bakery, clothing, pharmacy, and now the Simply Give program. It's the first time the retailer relied on team members instead of actors for its commercials.

"One of the most important values of our company is our community," Samaniego said. "I think the Simply Give program is awesome and the way it's growing is incredible. I don't know how much simpler you can make it to help out your community."

To view the commercial, please click here.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 245 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

