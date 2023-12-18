Meijer Surprises Customers and Team Members with Holiday Shopping Sprees in 10th Annual Very Merry Meijer Event

News provided by

Meijer

18 Dec, 2023, 14:45 ET

Retailer celebrates shoppers and team members in all 267 stores across the Midwest with nearly $400,000 in gift cards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is about spreading joy, and Midwest retailer Meijer recently embodied that spirit by surprising hundreds of customers and team members with thousands of dollars in shopping sprees during its 10th annual Very Merry Meijer event. Meijer leaders surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer team members with $200 gift cards in each of its 267 stores across the Midwest.    

"Celebrating the 10th anniversary of this special tradition is so important to us because it embodies the values of the company," Executive Chairman Hank Meijer said. "Very Merry Meijer is a way to thank our customers and team members for choosing Meijer, and we love to see the joy on their faces when they receive a gift card that pays for their whole cart, and usually their next shopping trip or two."

The event began in 2014 to help spread holiday cheer and give thanks but has grown into a beloved tradition across the company.

"Very Merry Meijer reflects the giving spirit of the holiday season in our stores, which are such fun and joyous places during this time of year," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Our teams can't wait for this event each year."

In total, the 10 Very Merry Meijer events have gifted more than 4,400 customers with more than $2 million in holiday gifts and groceries. The surprises were given to customers at random upon checkout or while they were shopping in the store aisles. They all had different stories to share, but one thing united them – the sheer disbelief upon learning of their Very Merry Meijer surprises.

Sarah Miller-English, a mother of three, was the recipient of the $1,000 surprise at the Stow, Ohio store.

Miller-English was shopping for food and supplies with her baby and toddler, as well as her mother, who was helping the family by pushing a second cart through the store. With her husband on his off-season at work, Miller-English is the only one in their home working over the holidays, which had raised her anxiety level during that day's shopping trip.

When the family got to checkout, Store Director Drew Manning presented her with the $1,000 gift card, and she burst into tears. 

"This made our holiday season. I was unsure how I was even going to be able to provide Christmas for my children," Miller-English said. "I have heard of things like this happening to people, but I never thought it would happen to me. I cannot thank Meijer enough for this."

Meijer also continued its tradition of celebrating its team members through the Very Merry Meijer festivities, surprising two team members in each of its stores with $200 gift cards.

"It feels good to know that you're appreciated at your job," said Aisha Reusser, a Cashier at the Walker, Mich. Meijer. "I have five children and it's definitely going to help me."

View the Very Merry Meijer surprises video and follow the fun on social channels at #VeryMerryMeijer.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets. Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan on Facebook.

SOURCE Meijer

