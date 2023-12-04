Meijer Surprises More Than 10,000 Customers with 12 Days of Meijer Pickup Event

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To thank customers for choosing Meijer, the retailer is randomly surprising more than 10,000 pickup customers this holiday season. The "12 Days of Meijer Pickup" event will continue to take place at all Meijer supercenters and Meijer Grocery stores throughout the retailer's six-state footprint until Dec. 12.

"Our customers have truly embraced our pickup program because of its ease and convenience," said Justin Sessink, Director of Digital Shopping for Meijer. "The holidays are a perfect time to show how much we appreciate them, and this event allows our stores to have fun while doing it."

Throughout the event, each Meijer supercenter and Meijer Grocery store will surprise multiple random pickup customers each day with a coupon valued at $50, $100, $250 or $500, or a gift box that includes several holiday-themed items.

Meijer continues to provide customers with multiple shopping options so they can shop in the way that's most convenient to them. During the past several years, a growing percentage of Meijer customers have embraced the convenience of the retailer's pickup and home delivery options.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets. Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan on Facebook.

