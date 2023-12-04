Meijer Surprises More Than 10,000 Customers with 12 Days of Meijer Pickup Event

Retailer surprises and delights random pickup customers with up to $500 off shopping orders and holiday-themed gifts

News provided by

Meijer

04 Dec, 2023, 09:30 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To thank customers for choosing Meijer, the retailer is randomly surprising more than 10,000 pickup customers this holiday season. The "12 Days of Meijer Pickup" event will continue to take place at all Meijer supercenters and Meijer Grocery stores throughout the retailer's six-state footprint until Dec. 12.

"Our customers have truly embraced our pickup program because of its ease and convenience," said Justin Sessink, Director of Digital Shopping for Meijer. "The holidays are a perfect time to show how much we appreciate them, and this event allows our stores to have fun while doing it."

Throughout the event, each Meijer supercenter and Meijer Grocery store will surprise multiple random pickup customers each day with a coupon valued at $50, $100, $250 or $500, or a gift box that includes several holiday-themed items.

Meijer continues to provide customers with multiple shopping options so they can shop in the way that's most convenient to them. During the past several years, a growing percentage of Meijer customers have embraced the convenience of the retailer's pickup and home delivery options.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, neighborhood markets. Meijer Grocery and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @Meijer and @MeijerPR or become a fan on Facebook.

SOURCE Meijer

Also from this source

El programa Simply Give de Meijer permite a los clientes ayudar a los necesitados en esta temporada navideña

El programa Simply Give de Meijer permite a los clientes ayudar a los necesitados en esta temporada navideña

Desde productos básicos para el Día de Acción de Gracias hasta artículos de última hora, Meijer no solo tendrá lo que los clientes necesitan en esta...
Meijer Simply Give Allows Customers to Support Those in Need This Holiday Season

Meijer Simply Give Allows Customers to Support Those in Need This Holiday Season

From Thanksgiving staples to last minute items, Meijer will not only have what customers need this holiday season, but also help feed those in need...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Supermarkets

Image1

Hispanic

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.