Meijer Teams Up with State of Michigan, Detroit Tigers and Lansing Lugnuts to Host Free Multi-City Flu Shot Clinics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to reach more individuals early in the flu season, Meijer has teamed up with the State of Michigan, the Detroit Tigers and the Lansing Lugnuts to host two free multi-city flu shot clinics for everyone, regardless of insurance coverage, including those who are uninsured or have limited insurance coverage.

The walk-up and drive-through events will be held on Monday, Nov. 9 and Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Comerica Park in Detroit and Jackson Field in downtown Lansing. The doses will be provided by the State of Michigan and will be administered by the Meijer Pharmacy Team.

"Although it's always important to get your flu shot, we know people are being extra vigilant this year about maintaining good health," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Meijer is committed to our communities, and we are pleased to partner with the State of Michigan, and two of our state's favorite baseball teams to ensure those who may not have had easy access to a flu shot are able to get vaccinated."

The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9 and noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 10 at the following locations:

Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave. in Detroit . Parking for the walk-in clinic will be in Lot 1 off Woodward Ave. Participants can then enter the Park at Gate A. For those looking to take advantage of the drive-through option, they will enter Lot 1, proceed to Lot 2 (directly adjacent to Lot 1) for registration and then follow instructions to the "D Garage" where the shots will be administered.

Jackson Field , 505 E. Michigan Ave. in downtown Lansing , on the concourse. Parking for the walk-in clinic will be in the parking lots directly in front of the stadium. In partnership with the City of Lansing and Lansing Entertainment and Public Facilities Authority, the drive-through clinic will be held at the Lansing Center, 333 E. Michigan Ave. Access to the drive-through location will be on City Market Drive off Cedar St.

At all locations, participants must fill out paperwork and get their temperatures taken before the vaccination is administered. CDC guidelines will be followed; social distancing will be in effect, hand sanitizer will be readily available, and masks will be required and provided onsite.

"Right now, Michigan is seeing a record number of COVID-19 cases, that is why it's more important than ever for Michiganders everywhere to get your flu vaccine. By preventing the flu we can make sure our health care resources can be preserved for fighting COVID-19," said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. "I want to thank Meijer for bringing together the Detroit Tigers and the Lansing Lugnuts to provide free flu shot clinics. These efforts are essential to saving lives and keeping our brave health care workers safe on the frontlines. I urge everyone to use these clinics as an opportunity to get a flu shot, and to encourage your friends, family and neighbors to do the same."

"The Detroit Tigers are proud to partner with Meijer to offer vital aid and assistance, and to make a positive impact on the lives of our fellow citizens," said Chris Granger, Group President of Sports and Entertainment at Ilitch Holdings. "We appreciate Meijer's leadership in the community and we look forward to seeing Michiganders at either of the flu shot locations in Detroit or Lansing next week."

These events are in addition to the Meijer Pharmacies that expect to administer 75 percent more flu shots this year. Customers can get a flu shot at any Meijer Pharmacy without an appointment during pharmacy hours. However, they can also complete the available form at the pharmacy or speed up their visit by scheduling their flu shot online and filling out the vaccination form on their smartphones using the retailer's new contactless texting-based pharmacy service.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

