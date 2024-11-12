Meijer to Offer Lowest Turkey and Thanksgiving Meal Prices in Years

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer is stocked and ready with delicious fresh and frozen turkeys at extremely low prices including Meijer brand frozen turkeys priced at only 49 cents per pound or lower through Nov. 30.

These low prices make it easy for Meijer customers to purchase all the fixings needed for a full traditional Thanksgiving meal for 4-6 people for around $37. That includes a 14-pound turkey and Meijer brand ingredients to make Thanksgiving favorites like mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole and cranberry sauce, as well as turkey stuffing, gravy, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.

"As a family-owned company, we understand the importance of holiday gatherings like Thanksgiving," said Jenn Martin, Vice President of Fresh at Meijer. "We're working hard to offer low prices on Thanksgiving staples so our customers can focus on enjoying a special meal with family and friends without having to worry about the cost."

The Midwest retailer anticipates selling more than 1 million turkeys and 9 million pounds of russet and sweet potatoes in the weeks before Thanksgiving.

The retailer is offering a robust selection of fresh and frozen turkeys, including:

Meijer brand frozen turkey at 49 cents per pound or lower

per pound or lower Meijer brand fresh turkey at 99 cents per pound

per pound Butterball brand frozen turkey at 99 cents per pound

per pound Butterball fresh turkey at $1.99 per pound

Fresh turkeys will be available at all stores beginning the week of Nov. 17. All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer, and customers can use mPerks for even greater discounts. Signing up for mPerks is easy and free. Shoppers can enroll at meijer.com/mperks, or by downloading the Meijer app.

