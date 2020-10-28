Meijer Toy Book Offers Safer Shopping Option with Top Picks Available for Pickup

The new Meijer Toy Book is designed to offer the classic hands-on catalog approach, so that kids can circle their choices and share with parents and other relatives. The hottest items on the "top toy" list are designated throughout the catalog with special icons. The retailer also announced that items from the book will be available for free Meijer Pickup throughout the holiday season.

"There is no greater feeling than when you watch children open gifts and see their eyes light up, especially when it is something from the wish list they created," said May Graceffa, Divisional Merchandise Manager for Toys at Meijer. "Now more than ever, shoppers are looking for multiple ways to shop and have the toys in their hands as soon as they can, so we are focused on doing our part to help them check them off their list."

Graceffa said the Meijer Toy Book was designed to encourage engagement and recall the days when families would huddle over holiday catalogs, so the book offers an opportunity to fill out and color their wish list right in the book itself on the catalog's Color-A-Wish page. Now until Dec. 20, families can share their childrens' color wish page using #colorawishsweepstakes on Twitter and Instagram to enter for a chance to win a $100 Meijer Gift Card. To learn more about the Color-A-Wish sweepstakes, click here.

Some top toys featured in the Meijer Toy Book include:

The Child : Fans call him " Baby Yoda ," and now fans ages 3 and up can add their very own cuddly version of The Child to their Star Wars collection. Kids can squeeze the plush toy's body to hear adorable vocal sounds and accessories inspired by the Star Wars galaxy.

Fans call him " ," and now fans ages 3 and up can add their very own cuddly version of The Child to their Star Wars collection. Kids can squeeze the plush toy's body to hear adorable vocal sounds and accessories inspired by the Star Wars galaxy. Unicorn Paradise : My Fairy Garden ® is the first of its kind: a toy that's also a real, live garden! This kit allows children to plant quick-germinating seeds and care for their garden while playing with adorable unicorns and woodland friends near a charming toadstool house setting.

is the first of its kind: a toy that's also a real, live garden! This kit allows children to plant quick-germinating seeds and care for their garden while playing with adorable unicorns and woodland friends near a charming toadstool house setting. Present Pets : The latest twist to the reveal trend for collectible toys, Present Pets are so excited to meet their new friend that they unbox themselves, pawing their way out of the gift box. The reveal begins when you pull the gift tag, which makes the box begin to shake. Within minutes, their new rainbow glitter pet pops out!

The latest twist to the reveal trend for collectible toys, Present Pets are so excited to meet their new friend that they unbox themselves, pawing their way out of the gift box. The reveal begins when you pull the gift tag, which makes the box begin to shake. Within minutes, their new rainbow glitter pet pops out! LEGO Creator Pirate Ship : Swashbuckling adventures are the key for pirate fans of this detailed LEGO set. The 3-in-1 pirate set is 31,000 pieces that create a pirate ship with moving sails, cannons and a cabin with opening roof and sides. The set also include buildable figures and other brick-built details and cool accessories to jump-start play.

Swashbuckling adventures are the key for pirate fans of this detailed LEGO set. The 3-in-1 pirate set is 31,000 pieces that create a pirate ship with moving sails, cannons and a cabin with opening roof and sides. The set also include buildable figures and other brick-built details and cool accessories to jump-start play. Epic Roarin' Tyrannosaurus Rex : Inspired by the Jurassic World animated series, Camp Cretaceous , the Epic Roarin' T-Rex can move the tail up and down, side to side and around for head movements, body twists and an awesome chomping action. Push and hold the tail button for the ultimate epic ROAR.

Inspired by the Jurassic World animated series, , the Epic Roarin' T-Rex can move the tail up and down, side to side and around for head movements, body twists and an awesome chomping action. Push and hold the tail button for the ultimate epic ROAR. Barbie Color Reveal : Barbie delivers ultimate delight with 25 surprises and lots of transformation. Each doll has a different combination of eye color, hair, skin tone and decorated leotard.

Barbie delivers ultimate delight with 25 surprises and lots of transformation. Each doll has a different combination of eye color, hair, skin tone and decorated leotard. Barbie 3-in-1 Dream Camper : The 3-in-1 Dream Camper helps Barbie and her friends escape from COVID lockdown in a 3ft transforming camper with pool, truck, boat and 50 accessories.

: The 3-in-1 Dream Camper helps Barbie and her friends escape from COVID lockdown in a 3ft transforming camper with pool, truck, boat and 50 accessories. Dance-Along Blue : The Dance-Along Blue animated, plush toy sings and moves to your favorite songs from the Blues Clues & You! Series.

The Dance-Along Blue animated, plush toy sings and moves to your favorite songs from the Series. Sky Crash Tower Track Set : Kids can race multiple cars at the same time and add more and more vehicles for sky-high crashes. Standing more than 2.5 feet tall, the Hot Wheels track set has a motorized booster for awesome action, holds more than 20 additional cars and folds up easily to take on-the-go.

Kids can race multiple cars at the same time and add more and more vehicles for sky-high crashes. Standing more than 2.5 feet tall, the Hot Wheels track set has a motorized booster for awesome action, holds more than 20 additional cars and folds up easily to take on-the-go. Furreal's Mama Josie Kangaroo : This Mama Josie the Kangaroo interactive pet is loveable and responds to touch with more than 70 sounds and animated actions, including loving sounds like little kisses, feeding sounds and maybe a hiccup or burp too.

This Mama Josie the Kangaroo interactive pet is loveable and responds to touch with more than 70 sounds and animated actions, including loving sounds like little kisses, feeding sounds and maybe a hiccup or burp too. Paw Patrol Dino Patroller : The Dino Patroller is the first-ever motorized team vehicle from Paw Patrol. Equipped with oversized all-terrain wheels, the Dino Patroller can conquer any terrain to reach the dinos in trouble! The vehicle also comes with an exclusive Chase collectible figure dressed in his Dino Rescue uniform.

The Dino Patroller is the first-ever motorized team vehicle from Paw Patrol. Equipped with oversized all-terrain wheels, the Dino Patroller can conquer any terrain to reach the dinos in trouble! The vehicle also comes with an exclusive Chase collectible figure dressed in his Dino Rescue uniform. The Nintendo Switch: An all-ages system that's perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. The Nintendo Switch provides access to a great line-up of family-friendly games such as multi-player favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to single-player classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

In addition to the toys, Meijer is also expecting more and more kids wanting a reason to be active. The retailer has added a trampoline and pop-a-shot, as well as other sporting good items to this year's Meijer Toy Book. Beginning Nov. 1, Meijer stores are offering $15 off when shoppers spend $100 on items from toys and sporting goods, excluding electronics and video games, for the holiday season.

"We have increased inventory for this coming season, developed new ways for customers to shop and are looking forward to bringing smiles to kids on Christmas Day," Graceffa said. "Giving families a way to engage with our Meijer Toy Book and watching kids get super excited as we get closer to the holiday is why we do what we do."

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

