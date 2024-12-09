Meijer Triples Home Delivery Range to Serve an Additional 4 Million Households

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Midwest retailer Meijer announced today the expansion of its home delivery service area, tripling its range from an approximate 20-minute radius from its stores to 60 minutes. This extended delivery zone makes the popular service available to nearly four million additional households in rural and urban areas across the Midwest, with items delivered in as little as three hours.

"We heard from many customers that were interested in using home delivery to make their grocery shopping more convenient but couldn't because they were outside of the delivery range," said Emily Henao, Vice President of Digital Experience at Meijer. "We know our customers are busier than ever, and this expansion gives us a unique opportunity to make their lives easier."

Customers can verify whether they are in a delivery area through the Meijer app or on Meijer.com by navigating to "Delivery" and then adding their address.

To encourage customers to try the service, Meijer is offering free home delivery in the extended zone to those who purchase at least $35 in pet or beauty products, or $50 in general merchandise, through Feb. 1, 2025. After the promotion expires, customers in the extended home delivery zone will see an extended range delivery fee. Customers using SNAP benefits can continue to receive free home delivery in the extended zone after the promotion ends.

Meijer first launched home delivery in the Detroit market in 2016 and gradually broadened the service's availability across its Midwest footprint over the next few years. When the pandemic increased demand for grocery delivery, the retailer expanded its hours to allow more customers to take advantage of the service.

Today, all Meijer Grocery stores and supercenters offer home delivery. The retailer also offers pickup and Shop & Scan, to provide more options for customers to shop in the way that best fits their needs.

About Meijer: Meijer is a privately owned, family-operated retailer that serves customers at more than 500 supercenters, grocery stores, neighborhood markets, and express locations throughout the Midwest. As the pioneer of the one-stop shopping concept, more than 70,000 Meijer team members work hard to deliver a friendly, seamless in-store and online shopping experience featuring an assortment of fresh foods, high-quality apparel, household essentials, and health and wellness products and services. Meijer is consistently recognized as a Great Place to Work and annually donates at least 6 percent of its profit to strengthen its communities. Additional information on the company can be found by visiting newsroom.meijer.com.

