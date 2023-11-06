Meijer Turkey Prices Help Families Combat Inflation, Celebrate Thanksgiving

Retailer anticipates selling 1 million turkeys, which equates to 520 truckloads

06 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Thanksgiving fast approaching, Meijer is stocked and ready with a wide selection of turkeys at prices that roll back the clock to lessen the impact of inflation on families.

The Midwest retailer anticipates selling 1 million turkeys this holiday season, which is the equivalent of 520 truckloads. Customers can purchase Meijer brand frozen turkeys for only 59 cents per pound through Nov. 25, which is roughly the same cost Meijer offered its customers in the 1930s, said Josh Potts, Meijer Poultry Buyer.

"We know turkey prices are up significantly in a lot of places this year, but our highest priority is bringing value and quality to our customers this holiday season," Potts said. "We're working hard to keep prices low for our customers so they can enjoy this holiday staple with their family and friends."

The retailer is offering a wide selection of fresh and frozen birds, including:

  • Meijer brand frozen turkey at 59 cents per pound
  • Honeysuckle White brand frozen turkey at $1.09 per pound
  • Meijer brand fresh turkey at $1.19 per pound
  • Butterball brand frozen turkey at $1.29 per pound
  • Butterball fresh turkey at $1.99 per pound
  • True Goodness by Meijer brand frozen antibiotic free turkey at $2.19 per pound

Fresh turkeys will be delivered daily, beginning the week of Nov. 12. All Meijer brand turkeys will be limited to one per customer.

Meijer is also ready to help consumers prepare their bird. The retailer anticipates selling 140,000 Handi Foil roasting pans throughout Thanksgiving week – 15 times more than the weekly average, as well as more than 4,000 Homecraft 18-quart roasters throughout Thanksgiving week. The Grand Gourmet baster with brush is also expected to be one of the top Thanksgiving kitchen gadgets this year.

Additionally, Meijer is prepared for the ongoing trend of serving a secondary protein dish at the holiday table, with a wide inventory of hams, rib roast and New York strip roasts. Potts said he anticipates customers purchasing more turkey bone in breasts to serve alongside these nontraditional proteins.

For those who prefer a plant-based protein, Meijer has tofu turkey options and expects to sell an estimated 7,000 lbs. of the soy-based protein the week of Thanksgiving.

Meijer is committed to providing value for its customers this holiday season and revamped its mPerks program earlier this year to make it even easier for customers to save. Purchases earn points, which customers can apply toward savings of their choice, including fuel discounts.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

