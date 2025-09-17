MEIKO Group Taps Fizyr and Yaskawa Europe For Automated Dishwashing

DELFT, Netherlands, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fizyr, providing the world's most capable vision AI, and Yaskawa Europe, one of the world's leading manufacturers in the fields of drive technology, industrial automation and robotics, recently partnered with MEIKO Group, a global technology and service company that develops professional warewashing, cleaning and disinfection technology as well as sustainable food waste treatment systems, to develop an automated dish sorting and washing solution for commercial kitchens.

Demoed by Yaskawa at Automatica 2025 in Munich, the solution combines the expertise of the three companies to accurately detect, pick and place dishes into a dishwasher for cleaning and sanitation. Fizyr's advanced vision AI identifies the objects and tells the Yaskawa robotic arms what to pick, how to pick it and where to place it. A suction module removes food residues for a cleaner and more efficient wash cycle.

"This is another example of automation that goes beyond hype to address real-world needs," said Ken Fleming, CEO of Fizyr. "Many industries face significant labor shortages, including commercial kitchens, and this automated dish sorting and washing solution eases those pressures and relieves bottlenecks to keep kitchens moving."

You can view the Automatica demo here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6gEmb5_SLLA

About Fizyr

Fizyr provides the most capable vision AI for high-variance automation. With the smartest, fastest and most effective vision available, Fizyr maximizes robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic vision. Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and performance. https://fizyr.com

About Yaskawa

Yaskawa is one of the world's leading manufacturers in the fields of drive technology, industrial automation and robotics, always striving to optimize the productivity and efficiency of machines and industrial systems with innovations that contribute to the advancement of social development and clean, safe and sustainable workplaces. https://www.yaskawa.eu.com

About MEIKO Group

MEIKO started in 1927 in a small 5-man workshop in the Black Forest – today, the company employs almost 3,000 people and operates in over 100 countries around the world. Our professional solutions for dishwashing technology, food waste management, cleaning and disinfection are so popular that our Offenburg site alone has long been unable to meet global demand. MEIKO is close to its customers and markets. What connects the production facilities in Germany, China and the USA is MEIKO's passion for outstanding quality – the distinguishing feature is the curved M, which stands for 'Made by MEIKO'. The company has a high level of innovative strength because it is foundation-led. This allows for particularly intensive research and development, especially when it comes to new technologies and AI. The customer comes first and should be served with sustainable solutions.

