Second Annual Fizyr Automation & Robotics Conference Showcases Incredible Innovation in Deployed Automated Solutions

DELFT, Netherlands, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fizyr, providing the world's most capable vision AI, announces it will host its second annual Fizyr Automation & Robotics Conference at its headquarters in Delft, Netherlands on Thursday, October 23. The event will include industry insights on cutting edge automation and vision; real-world demonstrations of live automation cells from key Fizyr partners, including logistics, food processing and detection; and a tour of the Fizyr Vision Facility that includes the Fizyr Camera Lab & Engineering Center where the Fizyr team builds, tests and certifies cameras, robotics and gripper components.

"Following the success of our 2024 Robotics & Automation Conference, we knew we had to make it an annual event to showcase the incredible innovation transforming robotic automation," said Ken Fleming, CEO of Fizyr. "This year's live demonstrations will feature deployed and proven solutions, highlighting how Fizyr's advanced vision AI empowers companies to automate even their most complex tasks."

Live demos at the 2025 Fizyr Robotics & Automation Conference will include:

Camera Experience - A view into the Fizyr process of integrating, testing and validating the industrial cameras utilized in automation and detection and the method to optimally configure each use case with the best camera or cameras for each job, featuring 3D and 2D cameras from Photoneo, Zivid, Basler and more.

- A view into the Fizyr process of integrating, testing and validating the industrial cameras utilized in automation and detection and the method to optimally configure each use case with the best camera or cameras for each job, featuring 3D and 2D cameras from Photoneo, Zivid, Basler and more. Gripper Experience - Offering an overview of how Fizyr's system integrates with end effectors, including examples of the wide variety of grippers Fizyr's vision AI can utilize and how it informs such major mechanical decisions in automation, such as the best object to pick in a group, how to approach the grasp, and enabling suction zones for grippers with that capability.

- Offering an overview of how Fizyr's system integrates with end effectors, including examples of the wide variety of grippers Fizyr's vision AI can utilize and how it informs such major mechanical decisions in automation, such as the best object to pick in a group, how to approach the grasp, and enabling suction zones for grippers with that capability. Innovation Experience - Tying the whole integration together, this demonstration showcases the world's fastest bin picking solution in action, pairing Cognibotics HKM1800 with Fizyr's vision for picking and placing, tuned for fast and efficient pathing, and intelligent gripper changing to enable flexibility in object pick and place.

Tying the whole integration together, this demonstration showcases the in action, pairing Cognibotics HKM1800 with Fizyr's vision for picking and placing, tuned for fast and efficient pathing, and intelligent gripper changing to enable flexibility in object pick and place. Food Automation - A fully functional automated cell with two coordinated Yaskawa arms picking and placing sachets to complete a consumer salad kit for grocery as deployed by Van Wees Walwijk with support from Alpha Robotica.

- A fully functional automated cell with two coordinated Yaskawa arms picking and placing sachets to complete a consumer salad kit for grocery as deployed by Van Wees Walwijk with support from Alpha Robotica. Spotlight on Lighting - Using Yaskawa's trailer unloading as the stage, Fizyr will demonstrate the effects of lighting on vision configuration and setup, and how Fizyr's advanced vision AI can adapt to a variety of industrial settings and changes in visibility.

Using Yaskawa's trailer unloading as the stage, Fizyr will demonstrate the effects of lighting on vision configuration and setup, and how Fizyr's advanced vision AI can adapt to a variety of industrial settings and changes in visibility. Partner Experience - Developed in close cooperation with Dero Groep and Yaskawa, a parcel singulation demonstration, which includes Fizyr's vision AI. The system delivers precise pick and place operations for high-volume, highly variable package processing.

- Developed in close cooperation with Dero Groep and Yaskawa, a parcel singulation demonstration, which includes Fizyr's vision AI. The system delivers precise pick and place operations for high-volume, highly variable package processing. How to Train your Network - A look behind the curtain of vision data processing, including a discussion of annotation, how AI works with images to see and understand items for automation, and how Fizyr vision systems get trained so quickly.

Located one hour away from Parcel + Post Expo 2025 in Amsterdam, Fizyr's Robotics & Automation Conference offers a tailored experience for those seeking to understand how vision AI unlocks advanced robotic automation.

Register to attend the Fizyr Automation & Robotics Conference: https://2025fizyrconference.rsvpify.com/

About Fizyr

Fizyr provides the most capable vision AI for high-variance automation. With the smartest, fastest and most effective vision available, Fizyr maximizes robotic capabilities. Compatible with all major robotics systems on the market, Fizyr enables robots to see, perceive, account for variances, learn and perform more successfully than any other robotic vision. Fizyr partners with top integrators to ensure the highest levels of accuracy and performance. https://fizyr.com

