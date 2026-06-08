Meir Ben-Shabbat Joins American Global Strategies as a Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced that Meir Ben-Shabbat, former National Security Advisor and Head of the National Security Council of Israel, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Ben-Shabbat brings decades of national security, intelligence, counterterrorism, cyber, and regional policy experience to AGS. He will advise clients on Middle East strategy, Israel-related security and policy issues, counterterrorism, intelligence-related risk, and the strategic implications of regional diplomatic and security developments.

Mr. Ben-Shabbat served as Israel's National Security Advisor and Head of the National Security Council from 2017 to 2021. In that role, he played a key part in the Abraham Accords, the U.S.-brokered normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states, and served as a senior adviser to the Prime Minister and Government of Israel on national security matters.

Prior to his service as National Security Advisor, Mr. Ben-Shabbat served for 30 years in the Israel Security Agency, also known as the Shin Bet. During his career, he held senior leadership roles across the agency, including heading its Counter-Terrorism, Research, and Policy Division, its SIGINT and Cyber Division, and its Southern Command, where he was responsible for the Gaza Strip and Southern Israel sector.

Mr. Ben-Shabbat currently serves as Head of the Misgav Institute for National Security in Israel. He previously served as a director at RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems and on the advisory board of the SIBF venture capital fund. He also serves on advisory boards for public bodies in Israel focused on management and leadership.

"Meir Ben-Shabbat is one of Israel's most respected national security professionals, with deep experience across intelligence, counterterrorism, cyber, and regional diplomacy," said Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien, AGS Chairman. "His leadership during the Abraham Accords process, combined with his decades of service in Israel's security establishment, will add important perspective for AGS clients on the Middle East, U.S.-Israel relations, and the strategic challenges shaping today's security environment."

Said AGS CEO Alexander Gray, "AGS has brought together, under one roof, former national security advisors to three of the most consequential leaders of our time. President Donald J. Trump, the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu each relied on the counsel of Robert O'Brien, Shigeru Kitamura, and Meir Ben-Shabbat as they led their nations through critical periods. AGS can now make that rare combination of experience, judgment, and strategic insight available to the CEOs of the world's leading companies."

"I am proud to once again work alongside Ambassador O'Brien and this outstanding group of leaders, whose experience, creativity, and judgment span the full range of national security challenges," said Meir Ben-Shabbat. "I believe this partnership can help address the challenges of today and tomorrow, and contribute to solutions that advance a safer and more prosperous world."

Mr. Ben-Shabbat was awarded the U.S. Department of Defense Medal for Distinguished Public Service.

American Global Strategies LLC is a premier strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is composed of professionals who have served at the White House, State, Treasury, Commerce, USTR, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's primary office is in Washington, D.C.

Visit us at https://americanglobalstrategies.com/

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SOURCE American Global Strategies