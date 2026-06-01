Robert Greenway Joins American Global Strategies

WASHINGTON, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced that Robert Greenway, former Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council, has joined the firm as a Senior Vice President.

Mr. Greenway brings more than 30 years of public service experience spanning defense, intelligence, and national security policy to AGS. He will advise clients on defense strategy, intelligence-related risk, and international security, with additional focus on the Middle East and North Africa.

Robert Greenway

He formerly served as Director of the Allison Center for National Defense at The Heritage Foundation, where he led policy development to strengthen U.S. national defense and safeguard American prosperity. He previously served as President and Executive Director of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, advancing the historic normalization agreements he helped forge.

A highly respected national security leader, Rob's government career culminated at the National Security Council, where he was the senior U.S. government official responsible for developing, coordinating, and implementing U.S. policy across the Middle East and North Africa. As Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director, he led the most significant U.S. economic sanctions campaign since the Cold War as part of a comprehensive Iran strategy, doubling sanctions pressure in one-third the time of previous administrations. He was also a principal architect of the Abraham Accords, the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in Middle East peace since 1994.

During his tenure, Rob oversaw the first presidentially approved national strategies for Iran, Syria, Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, and Israel, and established a national-level system to assess effectiveness and measure progress toward strategic objectives. He also coordinated a broad international coalition effort to defeat ISIS, resulting in the liberation of over 20,000 square miles of territory and the elimination of its leadership in Syria and Iraq, and was instrumental in operations that removed some of the world's most dangerous terrorist leaders.

Prior to his White House service, Rob served as a Senior Intelligence Officer at the Defense Intelligence Agency supporting U.S. Central Command. He deployed multiple times to Iraq and Afghanistan, including service immediately following the September 11 attacks and later as a senior intelligence advisor to U.S. and coalition commanders in Afghanistan. He also led innovative work using big data to identify illicit financial networks, earning the Military Operations Research Society's David Rist Prize.

Rob is a retired U.S. Army Special Forces officer and combat veteran who commanded units from team through battalion. He deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom following the September 11 attacks and later in Operation Iraqi Freedom, where his duties included establishing the Iraqi Counterterrorism Force. He also served as a Counterterrorism Policy Advisor in the Office of the Secretary of Defense and oversaw Special Forces training and selection programs.

He holds a Master of Arts with honors from Webster University and a Bachelor of Arts from the Virginia Military Institute.

AGS CEO Alexander Gray said, "Mr. Greenway brings exceptional experience as a policy practitioner, both functionally and regionally, to AGS. The depth and breadth of his relationships and understanding of complex issues will be invaluable to our clients."

AGS Chairman Robert C. O'Brien said, "We are pleased to be expanding our firm's roster of policy professionals with the addition of Rob Greenway. His decades of experience in intelligence and defense policy will offer our clients additional insights into today's geopolitical climate and position AGS to continue to provide the high level of service our clients expect."

American Global Strategies LLC is a premier strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is composed of professionals who have served at the White House, State, Treasury, Commerce, USTR, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's primary office is in Washington, D.C.

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SOURCE American Global Strategies