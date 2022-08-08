Meirowitz & Wasserberg Continues Growth, Adds Experienced Trial Attorney Danny Kraft

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP is pleased to announce that Danny Kraft has joined the law firm as Senior Trial Counsel. Kraft started his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in Bronx, New York, where he prosecuted serious crimes, including murder cases, amassing an impressive record of convictions at trial. It was during this same time period that Kraft met Samuel Meirowitz, who was also a prosecutor in the same office. Years later, Kraft, Meirowitz and Daniel Wasserberg became colleagues at the same prominent New York City law firm, where the three worked together on plaintiffs' toxic tort cases until 2015.

The MesoLawFirm

Over the past 14 years, Kraft has become a highly regarded civil litigator because of his dogged pursuit of defendants in discovery, and for his trial verdicts against some of the largest defendants in the asbestos litigation. Kraft's successes include numerous 8-figure verdicts against large, publicly traded companies; including verdicts against: Johnson & Johnson, Ford, Goodyear, Dana, Burnham, Crane Co., and Caterpillar, among others. Kraft's trial victories are nationally recognized, some examples include the largest consolidated asbestos verdict in New York history ($190M), the largest verdict ever in New York for a single asbestos case ($75M), and the largest asbestos verdict in Delaware state history (Over $41M). Kraft is often a featured speaker at legal conferences and gatherings of the nation's leading attorneys, from both sides of the bar.

"We are excited to reunite with Danny Kraft because we believe his unique trial skills will further our mission to fight for seriously injured people that deserve justice," said Meirowitz. Wasserberg added, "Bringing Kraft to the M&W team further strengthens the firm's ability to prosecute and try cases against the biggest corporations on the planet. His experience and reputation will be an asset to every single one of our clients inside the courtroom."

Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, Kraft is the son of a steelworker/auto mechanic and an elementary school secretary. Growing up in the "Steel Valley," he learned the value of an honest day's work, and that the world wasn't just going to hand him success; he would have to work tirelessly and fight for it. The first member of his immediate family to attend college, Kraft earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Notre Dame and remains a proud alumnus of the Fighting Irish. He received his J.D. from Emory University School of Law where he gives back by teaching trial advocacy classes.

About Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP:

Meirowitz & Wasserberg represents people, not corporations. The firm has helped injured clients and their families achieve justice by getting them the compensation that they deserve. The firm filed its first case in March of 2015, and since that time, has expanded rapidly with offices and cases filed across the country. Please visit us at samndan.com or themesolawfirm.com.

Contact:

Samuel Meirowitz

Daniel Wasserberg

212-897-1988

SOURCE Meirowitz & Wasserberg, LLP