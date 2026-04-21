Meister Seelig & Schuster Expands with Nashville Office by Adding Renowned Criminal Defense Attorney Kimberly S. Hodde's Practice

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC announced today that it has expanded its footprint by adding the Nashville-based criminal defense practice Hodde & Associates led by Kimberly S. Hodde, a nationally recognized trial attorney with more than three decades of experience representing clients in complex federal and state criminal matters.

Hodde joins Meister Seelig & Schuster as a partner and Co-Chair in the firm's White Collar & Criminal Defense Group. She will serve as Chair of the firm's National Criminal Defense Practice and Managing Partner of the firm's newly established Nashville office.

This expansion follows the firm's recent rebrand to Meister Seelig & Schuster, formerly known as Meister Seelig & Fein, and reflects the firm's continued expansion and long-term growth strategy. The firm has experienced significant momentum in 2026, including the elevation of four attorneys; Milton Otto and Matthew Quirin to Partner, and Eric Roth and Jason Grossman to Equity Partner. These elevations were accompanied by the addition of seven new attorneys across multiple departments.

"The addition of the Nashville office represents the type of strategic growth we envisioned when we announced the firm's transition to Meister Seelig & Schuster," said Mitch Schuster, Partner and Chair of the firm's Litigation Department and Crisis Management practices. "Kim has built an exceptional criminal defense practice and is widely respected for her trial experience and leadership in the defense bar. Combining our platforms strengthens our national white collar and criminal defense capabilities while establishing an important presence in Nashville as we continue to expand the firm's reach."

Hodde has built a respected practice representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes criminal investigations and prosecutions nationwide, including matters involving bank fraud, healthcare fraud, tax offenses, money laundering, other complex federal charges, and all manner of state charges. Hodde is also an active member of leading legal organizations, including the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.

"When reputations hang in the balance, clients come to me because I have spent my career building a practice defined by dogged determination and the capacity to deliver exceptional results under extraordinary circumstances," said Hodde. "That track record has brought many opportunities to join forces with other firms over the years, but none have matched the level of excellence, expertise, and shared ambition as I have found with Meister Seelig & Schuster. The firm is growing with intention and has become a true ecosystem partner that I can harness to scale my impact and deliver at an even higher level for clients who expect nothing less."

The expansion and launch of the Nashville office marks the latest step in Meister Seelig & Schuster's continued expansion of its nationally recognized litigation, criminal defense, and crisis management practices.

About Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC:

Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC (MSS) is a multi-service law firm headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Connecticut, California, and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MSS has represented individuals and businesses across diverse practice areas, including litigation, crisis management, real estate, corporate, criminal defense, family law, intellectual property, patent, employment, tax and trusts & estates. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative approach, and commitment to integrity, MSS is dedicated to helping clients achieve their objectives with practical solutions and strong advocacy.

SOURCE Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC