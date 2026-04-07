Mitch Schuster Elevated to Name Partner at Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC (MSS), formerly Meister Seelig & Fein PLLC, today announced that it has elevated acclaimed attorney Mitch Schuster to name partner in recognition of his significant contributions to the firm's continued growth. Widely regarded as one of the most sought-after attorneys in the country, Mr. Schuster is well known for his representation of public figures and ultra-high net worth individuals spanning sports, entertainment, and all spectrums of business.

This elevation reflects the profound impact that Mr. Schuster's leadership has had on the firm and its clients, as well as his instrumental role in shaping the firm's strategic direction, growth and reputation. Mr. Schuster will remain Partner and Chair of the firm's Litigation Department and Crisis Management practice, supporting clients through crisis response and related matters, as well as broader commercial litigation and strategic counsel.

"Whether navigating high-stakes commercial litigation or guiding public figures through career-defining moments, Mitch has consistently demonstrated that he's a world-class talent who brings strategic clarity, a calm demeanor and decisive action to all matters," said Mark J. Seelig, Chairperson of Meister Seelig & Schuster. "From the courtroom to the boardroom, Mitch has set the standard for what it means to be a trusted advisor and partner. He is a talented attorney, strategist, crisis manager, and counselor."

Mitch Schuster added, "I'm deeply grateful to my partners for their trust and for the opportunity to continue building this firm alongside such extraordinary colleagues. I'm excited for the opportunity to expand upon the existing foundation to strategically serve the industries and individuals who count on us to help navigate a complex world."

Through more than three decades of distinguished practice, Mr. Schuster has built a reputation for steady leadership, strategic counsel, and litigation experience at the highest levels. He has been honored in dozens of industry publications including The Hollywood Reporter's "Hollywood Troubleshooters", Forbes' 2025 America's Top Lawyers, Chambers US Sports Law, and Lawdragon's 2026 Global Leaders in Crisis Management.

With over 35 years of experience, Mr. Schuster has earned a reputation as a market-leading crisis specialist, working extensively with high net-worth individuals to manage severely adverse situations, both criminal and non-criminal such as: blackmail attempts, criminal investigations, family law-related issues, asset recovery, nightclub assaults and photo, video and texting scandals. His strategic and focused advice in conjunction with his ability to identify, assess, manage and respond quickly to these risks and critical events has helped preserve his clients' reputation and avoid the negative impact on their personal and professional brands.

About Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC:

Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC (MSS) is a multi-service law firm headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Connecticut, California, and New Jersey. For over 30 years, MSS has represented individuals and businesses across diverse practice areas, including litigation, crisis management, real estate, corporate, criminal defense, family law, intellectual property, patent, employment, tax and trusts & estates. Known for its entrepreneurial spirit, collaborative approach, and commitment to integrity, MSS is dedicated to helping clients achieve their objectives with practical solutions and strong advocacy.

SOURCE Meister Seelig & Schuster PLLC