Meitav Investment House Announces Immediate Report on the Results of a Full Share Exchange Tender Offer for the Shares of Peninsula Group Ltd

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) announced today an Immediate Report on the Results of a Full Share Exchange Tender Offer for the Shares of Peninsula Group Ltd. ("Peninsula").

Further to the shelf offering report which also constitutes a specification of a full tender offer by way of a share exchange tender offer, pursuant to Section 366 of the Companies Law, 5759–1999 (the "Tender Offer"), as published by the Company on April 16, 2026 (reference no.: 2026-01-035386), and the amending report published by the Company on April 26, 2026 (reference no.:2026-01-038140), for the acquisition of 44,327,463 ordinary shares of Peninsula in consideration for the issuance of ordinary shares of the Company (whereby for each 38.5 Peninsula shares acquired by the Company, one ordinary share of the Company would be allotted), the Company hereby respectfully reports that the last acceptance date of the Tender Offer took place on April 30, 2026.

In accordance with the provisions of the specification, the Company will acquire approximately 17.7 million Peninsula shares, representing approximately 7.96% of Peninsula's issued and outstanding share capital, in consideration for approximately 461 thousand shares of the Company (to be allotted from the Company's dormant shares), representing approximately 0.55% of the Company's issued and outstanding share capital.

Following the results of the Tender Offer, the Company will hold approximately 87.83% of Peninsula's issued and outstanding share capital.

About Meitav Investment House

Meitav Investment House (TASE: MTAV) is one of Israel's largest, most experienced investment houses, managing financial assets of approximately NIS 427 billion for over 1.5 million clients as of March 2026. Established in 1979, the firm specializes in provident and pension funds, mutual funds, and tailored portfolio management, offering advanced, technology-driven financial solutions. In addition Meitav has a large retail brokerage platform, credit activities and alternative asset management.

For more information, please visit: https://www.meitav.co.il/en/investor_relations

Company Contact:

Einat Rom, CFO

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

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SOURCE Meitav Investment House