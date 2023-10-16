Meiyume Presents "Beyond Boundaries", the Largest Showcase of the Beauty Industry's Best Kept Secrets with Sustainable Beauty Innovations of the Future

News provided by

Meiyume

16 Oct, 2023, 06:30 ET

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meiyume is pleased to announce "Beyond Boundaries: Bridging the Past and Future, Crafting Tomorrow's Legacy" a captivating exhibition of beauty innovation, set to take place in Hong Kong from 14th to 16th November 2023, in parallel with Cosmoprof Asia.

As a global leader in B2B beauty solutions, Meiyume invites beauty brands and retailers to embark on an immersive journey where beauty transcends boundaries, and innovation paves the way for limitless possibilities.

Continue Reading
Meiyume Beyond Boundaries 2023 Showcase
Meiyume Beyond Boundaries 2023 Showcase

This invite-only exhibition promises an enriching experience that redefines beauty concepts, packaging, formulations, and the retail experience. It will be the largest behind-the-scenes showcase of Meiyume's end-to-end capabilities, including stock solutions with existing case studies from leading global beauty brands. Attendees will have the delightful opportunity to discover ground-breaking innovations in the world of beauty, skincare, and fragrance, alongside other categories such as personal care, men's grooming, pet care, oral care, hair care, mum and baby, color cosmetics, wipes and masks, gifts-with-purchase, and cutting-edge retail technologies.

"Beyond Boundaries" will place a strong emphasis on sustainability, highlighting its commitment and displaying how they innovate according to the principles of the 4Rs (Recycled, Reduced, Recyclable, Refillable) in its beauty initiatives.

Attendees will be captivated by the intricately engineered multi-material packaging designs across primary, secondary, and wines and spirits innovations. Their global bespoke formulations will introduce insights-driven textures and ingredient-led beauty experiences that are truly unique. Moreover, Meiyume is excited to present its digitalized solutions, incorporating big data and artificial intelligence to offer experiential technologies, delivering actionable insights that shape the future of beauty.

This event promises a vision of beauty that seamlessly merges innovation, sustainability, and personalized excellence – a timeless experience for all beauty brands and retailers.

As this is an invite-only event, please contact Meiyume for more details and an exclusive glimpse into the future of beauty.

About Meiyume:

Meiyume is a global leader in beauty solutions across three continents, renowned for its innovation in crafting tailor-made solutions for skincare, fragrance, color cosmetics, and retail brands. Committed to sustainability and known for pioneering beauty innovations, Meiyume continues to empower beauty for a sustainable future.

https://meiyume.com/

2/F HK Spinners Industrial Building, Phases I & II, 800 Cheung Sha Wan Road, Kowloon, Hong Kong

SOURCE Meiyume

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.