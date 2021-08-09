Melanie L. Freese Celebrated for Excellence in Library and Information Science

After obtaining a Bachelor of Education from Hofstra University in 1967, Ms. Freese earned a Master of Education from the aforementioned university two years later. While completing her undergraduate and graduate degrees, she excelled as an elementary school teacher at two schools in Nassau County, New York. In 1972, she accepted a life-altering position as a reserve librarian and circulation assistant for the Swirbul Library at Adelphi University. Throughout the following 10 years, Ms. Freese became fascinated by the cataloguing process as well as the various educational capabilities of librarians. Intent on capitalizing on her newfound knowledge, she achieved a Master of Science in library and information science from the Palmer School of Library and Information Science at Long Island University in 1977.

Since 1990, Ms. Freese has flourished as an associate professor of library services for Hofstra University's Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library, where she catalogues and manages the library's curriculum materials center. With over 40 years of library experience, she frequently serves as a mentor for younger colleagues and guides students towards vital information for research-based projects. Ms. Freese has also harnessed her cataloguing expertise to contribute articles to a number of professional publications such as Pacific Northwest Library Association Quarterly and Library & Archival Security.

For nearly 50 years, Ms. Freese has found additional success as a Sunday school teacher at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Baldwin, New York. During the 1970s, she helped create an adult and children's library at the aforementioned church, where she continues to thrive as a librarian and lector. In recognition of the library's impact on the Sunday school program, Ms. Freese received the Distinguished Service Award from St. Peter's Lutheran Church in 1993.

Ms. Freese is also extremely proud to have established a library for the Wayside Home School for Girls. Throughout the course of a year, she compiled reading materials to support the school's curriculum, gathered donations to fund construction and oversaw every step of the project's completion. Despite the tremendous level of effort involved, Ms. Freese was honored to help troubled teenagers develop a passion for literature.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Ms. Freese was appointed to leadership positions for several professional organizations such as the Nassau County Library Association and the Long Island Center for Business & Professional Women. She served as the president of the latter organization's board of advisers from 1990 until 2010 and was named Woman of the Year in 1994, at which point Ms. Freese was also selected to receive the Twentieth Century Award for Achievement by the International Biographical Centre in Cambridge England. She currently excels as the vice president of the Women's Advance Club, which grants scholarships to Nassau County and previously played a major role in the formation of her hometown's public library.

