Melanie Palm, MD Expands Art of Skin MD Advanced Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology Practice in San Diego

San Diego's Leading Dermatology Clinic Grows Team, Adds New Physician Assistant Hires

SAN DIEGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Art of Skin MD, a leading San Diego medical and cosmetic dermatology practice founded by Melanie Palm, MD, MBA today announced the hires of April Brinkley PA-C and Stephanie Williams PA-C, board-certified Physician Assistants specializing in general dermatology and aesthetic medicine. These personnel additions are a part of Dr. Palm's strategy to expand Art of Skin MD's practice in the San Diego area.

"At Art of Skin MD, we pride ourselves on delivering cutting-edge dermatology and cosmetic services. We know our patients have high expectations and our staff strives to exceed them every day," says Dr. Palm, a nationally recognized board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon. "To better service patients in the San Diego area, we've hired two talented Physician Assistants to expand our offerings. April and Stephanie have an impressive track record of aesthetic medicine experience and working with happy patients. I'm honored to officially welcome them to the Art of Skin MD team as we grow our practice in the San Diego area."

As a Nationally Certified Physician Assistant, April Brinkley PA-C has over 18 years of experience in aesthetic and general medicine. She graduated from Stanford School of Medicine Primary Care Associate program and has dedicated her career to developing her skills in advanced practice injection and laser techniques. April utilizes multiple therapeutic modalities encompassing many elements of cosmetic medicine to deliver the most natural desirable result.

Stephanie Williams PA-C is a board-certified Physician Assistant and graduated Howard University's Physician Assistant Program. She also has a Masters of Science from Western University and a Bachelor of Science from the University of California, San Diego. With a natural aesthetic eye, Stephanie is appreciated by her patients for her attention to detail and soft, delicate hand. She is passionate about combining her medical skills with her artistry to help patients achieve their skincare and beauty goals, while keeping them looking as naturally youthful as possible.

Nestled in Solana Beach, CA, Art of Skin MD delivers cutting edge dermatology and cosmetic services in a safe and inviting environment. Art of Skin MD is currently hiring for open positions – to learn more, please call 858-792-7546 or visit www.artofskinmd.com.

SOURCE Art of Skin MD