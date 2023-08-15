Melanoma Research Alliance Statement on FDA Approval of Hepzato Kit for Patients with Uveal Melanoma with Liver Metastases

News provided by

Melanoma Research Alliance

15 Aug, 2023, 17:27 ET

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) released the following statements from MRA Chief Science Officer Joan Levy, PhD and MRA Chief Executive Officer Marc Hurlbert, PhD on the Food & Drug Administration approval of Hepzato Kit for patients with uveal melanoma with liver metastases that cannot be surgically removed.

MRA Chief Science Officer Joan Levy, PhD: "This novel therapy delivers a chemotherapy drug directly to the liver and addresses an important unmet need for patients with uveal melanoma that has spread to the liver, the predominant organ of metastasis. Further, it showcases the ingenuity and dedication of melanoma researchers who contributed towards its development and patients who participated in clinical trials testing this unique treatment approach. It's proof that we can develop meaningful therapies for patients with rare diseases that can improve patient survival and quality of life."

MRA Chief Executive Officer Marc Hurlbert, PhD: "The approval of Hepzato Kit is the 16th treatment to earn FDA approval for melanoma since 2011 and the second approval specifically in uveal melanoma. This is an important advancement for patients with this rare and aggressive form of melanoma and offers hope to those who have been diagnosed. Today's action reminds patients facing rare melanoma that they aren't being left behind."

About Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA)
The Melanoma Research Alliance (MRA) stands as the largest non-profit funder of melanoma research. Founded in 2007 by Debra and Leon Black, MRA's mission is to end suffering and death due to melanoma by advancing the world's most promising science and research. MRA provides critical funding for melanoma cancer research that propels advances in prevention, diagnosis, treatment, metastasis, and survivorship. MRA-funded researchers have been behind every major melanoma research breakthrough. Since MRA's inception, more than 15 new therapeutic approaches for melanoma have earned FDA approval. MRA is recognized as one of the most fiscally efficient non-profits in the country. Because MRA's Founders generously cover 100% of MRA's administrative and operating costs, every dollar donated is invested directly into MRA's scientific and research program. For more information, please visit: www.CureMelanoma.org.

Media Contacts:

KWT Global
[email protected] 

Cody R. Barnett, MRA Senior Director of Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Melanoma Research Alliance

Also from this source

Melanoma Research Alliance Announces 2023 Dermatology Fellowship Award Recipients

Melanoma Research Alliance's RARE Registry for Acral & Mucosal Melanoma Surpasses Industry-Leading 100-Patient Milestone

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.