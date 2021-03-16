Melbourne Online Floral Businesses Are Blooming

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditional brick-and-mortar stores are no longer the most popular or even the most prevalent type of shop in today's market. While some merchants have found the switch to an online marketplace difficult, Melbourne flower delivery businesses, such as Amazing Graze Flowers are thriving.

While providers of flower delivery in Melbourne have suffered unease and uncertainty throughout the many lockdowns, they're hopeful about an e-commerce-driven future. With many residents seeking to send arrangements to those they aren't yet able to visit or celebrate passing milestones in a socially distanced way, Amazing Graze Flowers and their competitors are opening up new revenue streams for those searching for flowers online Melbourne-wide.

Some florists have even moved completely online, removing the expenses related to operating a walk-in shop. Rent, bills and staff are all required to keep doors open while online models can be run from homes or workshops with far less significant overheads.

A few of the big adjustments that floral shops have made include paring back hours on walk-in services, leaning into social media, and only allowing orders through phone or online. With Instagram releasing many new features in the last year, such as Reels and Guides, online companies are able to show off their products in a way they never could before.

While Melbourne has re-opened following several lockdowns, the country has not yet returned to full normality. With the threat of further lockdowns, shoppers and shops have adapted. Many still prefer to shop online rather than in-store despite restrictions easing.

By creating a more robust e-commerce profile with pre-arranged models for purchase, florists have reinvigorated interest in their products. Those that have adapted have been able to survive through multiple lockdowns.

Australians have rallied around their favourite local florists like Amazing Graze Flowers to arrange flower delivery Melbourne-wide and funnel money back into local businesses.

Only time will tell if this new business model will have to shift again, but Australian florists have proven that they're willing to fight to keep their place in the market.

