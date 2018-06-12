Melbourne's Metro Trains Selects Extreme Networks to Power System-Wide CCTV Service

Metro Trains is one of Australia's largest metropolitan rail services, with 16 lines, 219 stations, and 221 six-carriage trains. The rail network is in a constant state of expansion as Melbourne continues to lead population growth among the country's largest capital cities and as the Victorian government rebuilds rail and station infrastructure as a part of its ambitious level crossing removal program. Metro Trains transports nearly half a million passengers a day, and required a technology partner that could scale to aid its network growth.

A core component of the Metro Trains technology platform is its CCTV network. It is one of the state's largest CCTV networks, with one camera on every station platform and in every train carriage, resulting in more than 9,000 cameras total. Utilizing ExtremeSwitching aggregation, edge and ISW Industrial Ethernet Switches ideal for "in-tunnel" CCTV, the robust network provides round-the-clock aggregation and seamless hand-off for all CCTV traffic as well as additional in-station services. The network transmits over 100 terabytes of video traffic on a typical business day, equivalent to 20,000 high definition films streaming simultaneously.

"Extreme Networks is committed to helping Metro Trains build a reliable, secure network to underpin its CCTV infrastructure," said Chris Georgellis, Managing Director, Extreme Networks, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). "Metro Trains operates one of the most sophisticated and geographically-dispersed networks in the country and this a real showcase of Extreme's capabilities."

"Having real-time access to network-wide CCTV footage is essential to the operations of Metro Trains and critical to enabling the security and safety of passengers," continued Georgellis. "The ExtremeSwitching platform provides the multicast performance required to support the huge volumes of video captured and managed on the Metro system, and the scalability to meet its demanding requirements as the network environment expands."

