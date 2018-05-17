Melbourne's Whitefriars College Wins International Student Programme Award with Business Worldwide Magazine

The Programme involves educating and finding supportive Host Families for boys from overseas, particularly Asia. Meanwhile Whitefriars itself is keen on educating all pupils - both Australian-born and those from overseas - about their role as global citizens and which, in turn, means not just tolerating, but also respecting and valuing each other's cultures.

Set in 19 acres of bushland, Whitefriars was established back in 1961. Its role then was to provide pupils with 'a total education' from intellectual to physical and emotional development'. Today nothing has changed in that respect, but the emphasis on a global community is very much a priority too.

Director of the International Student Programme until very recently was Emilia Fields. It is a role she has excelled in for more than 13 years, and so she was delighted to receive the BWM accolade on behalf of the school.

"Questioning and reflection are not usually encouraged in Asian countries," she said. "If a student asks a question or says they need help they will often feel a sense a failure through having to admit a lack of knowledge. Here at Whitefriars our teachers encourage students to take those 'risks' and ask questions.

"That way we can actively encourage our students to have a flexible and communicative relationship with teachers."

International students begin school life at Whitefriars in a Bridging Programme. This 'orientation scheme' teaches an international child about Australian life and culture, as well as brushing up on the boys' English language skills.

In congratulating Emilia on the school's dedication to diversity, the BWM judging panel said the school is an inspiration and role model for others in the sector to emulate.

Emilia added: "Our committed staff really do inspire students to strive for high personal achievement and to do their very best. We want to develop our pupils' confidence and encourage them to have a strong sense of direction. It all comes down to continuous improvement in learning and personal development.

"In my opinion there is no greater gift a parent can give to a child than a good education. I truly believe this is the greatest investment in a child's life."

