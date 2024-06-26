MERRITT ISLAND, Fla., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Melges Performance Sailboats is proud to announce the all-new Melges Watersports Center, the country's newest sailing development and training venue located in the heart of Florida's Space Coast.

The Melges Watersports Center is committed to broadening the base of wind and human-powered water sports through dedicated community programs and providing support for the development of future champions and Olympians.

Melges Watersports Center Set to Bring World-Class Sailing to Florida’s Space Coast Melges Watersports Center Set to Bring World-Class Sailing to Florida’s Space Coast

"Our goal is to create the premiere North American sailing venue," said Andy Burdick, President of Melges.

Located on the Banana River at one of its widest points, the venue offers a large, protected body of water, ideal for small sailboats, windsurfers, foiling, and human-powered sports. The Center is also located close to ocean access, allowing for future planning of larger-scale events on the Atlantic.

The Melges Watersports Center is scheduled to open in October 2024 and begin hosting regattas, clinics, and camps. It will serve as a world-class venue, attracting an international audience to Brevard County.

As one of the most active one-design classes in the country, the Melges 15 will bring more than 100 teams to the area throughout its four-event Winter Series. In addition, the Center will kick off its inaugural year with the Melges 14 National Championship and a dozen more scow and dinghy events.

The Center is not just a regatta venue but a year-round hub for aquatic activities and education, catering to beginners and seasoned athletes. It will boast a wide range of services and programs to foster a love for the water while providing public access to the area's largest natural resource through kayak and paddleboard rentals.

The Melges Team will facilitate access to the top coaches and athletes in the industry, offering unique training and development opportunities. Several clinics are already on the calendar, aimed at improving boat handling, performance, and racing tactics. These clinics are perfect for individuals eager to absorb expert knowledge within a casual, fun atmosphere.

The Center, backed by the professional team at Melges Performance Sailboats, aims to be a top sailing destination. The Melges Team has numerous world and national championship titles and decades of instructional experience. With a passion for the sport and a commitment to excellence, Melges consistently elevates the level of event management and educational clinics, fostering a vibrant community of sailors.

"The Melges experience doesn't end with a purchase. We're dedicated to providing a holistic sailing experience through regattas, training, and education," explained Burdick.

"We have built a strong community through our boat designs, attracting enthusiasts from all walks of life. Through the opening of the Center, I see that community growing larger and more connected through year-round activities."

The Melges Watersports Center is located at 2550 N. Banana River DR, Merritt Island, FL, within the 5-acre Brevard County park, Kelly Park East. The venue has been celebrated as one of the top locations for windsurfing due to its consistent breeze and easy access from nearby Orlando Airport.

For more information about the Melges Watersports Center, visit melgeswatersports.com .

Media Contact:

Morgan Kinney

847-208-5530

[email protected]

SOURCE Melges Performance Sailboats