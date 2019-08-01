Melissa Dinslage joins Avison Young as Global Director of Internal Communications

Highly regarded professional will oversee development of firm's internal platforms and channels while facilitating operational efficiency and employee engagement

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Mark E. Rose, Chair and CEO of Avison Young, the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm, announced today the strategic hiring of Melissa Dinslage.

Effective immediately, Dinslage becomes Global Director of InternaI Communications with a mandate to oversee the development of internal initiatives, platforms and channels that advance the company's brand while facilitating internal marketing efforts, operational efficiency and employee engagement.

Dinslage brings 13 years of corporate communications experience to Avison Young, most recently as InternaI Communications Director with Conagra Brands in Chicago. She will be based in Avison Young's downtown Chicago office.

"We're thrilled that Melissa has accepted this newly created position as we continue to add resources to our global team," comments Rose. "As we continue to grow our platform and service our clients globally, our expanding geography of top talent requires experts to promote communication and foster our culture. Melissa has a well-established track record of energizing corporate culture. We're confident that she will explore, identify and implement new communications initiatives, platforms and technologies that support our long-term operational, business and client-service goals."

Rose continues: "As part of the global marketing and communications team, Melissa will develop and oversee Avison Young's internal communications strategy and tactical plan. She will work closely with our human resources, IT and senior leadership teams, along with the company's business units, to expand Avison Young's global internal communications blueprint. Accordingly, she will use our business strategy and direction as the basis for a strong and compelling communications and engagement program for employees around the globe."

During her career, Dinslage has earned awards for creating innovative and engaging communication platforms for large-and-small-cap companies in industries ranging from consumer packaged foods to technology. Her areas of expertise include executive support, employee engagement, issue and crisis management, mergers and acquisitions, community relations and customer service.

Prior to joining Conagra, she held communications leadership positions at Cars.com and Sara Lee Corporation, where she was responsible for employee, sales and customer communications.

"Any opportunity to carve out a new role and create a communications and engagement platform from the ground up is exciting. I am particularly looking forward to mobilizing and aligning employees to drive business results," says Dinslage. "What specifically drew me to Avison Young is the company's belief that if you care about people, results will follow."

She adds: "It's an incredible time to join Avison Young, not only because of the firm's non-stop growth, but because of its deep commitment to employees and clients. I am thrilled to be part of a team that believes in the power of an internal communications strategy and effective employee engagement."

Dinslage holds a Master of Business Administration degree from DePaul University's Kellstadt Graduate School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miami University in Ohio. In the community, she volunteers with the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

