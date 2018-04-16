Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis

In her new role, Manley will be responsible for the financial planning and analysis functions of Purchasing Power. Her duties will ensure the preparation of clear, metric-based financial plans, annual budgets, quarterly forecasts and monthly projections. Additionally, Manley will oversee the company's financial and risk management analytics operations.

"Melissa's deep experience in FP&A, data governance and process re-engineering make her an ideal addition to the Purchasing Power team," said Pierce. "She brings 15+ years of success in leading complex operations, developing effective teams and restructuring internal processes to produce substantial gains in profitability. We welcome Melissa to Atlanta and look forward to her insightful contributions to the management team."

Previously, Manley served as vice president of finance and business at Bookit.com where she was responsible for accounting, cash management, financial planning and reporting, legal and operational management. Prior to this, she worked with the American Red Cross in Washington, DC as a senior management consultant, analyzing and implementing improvements for multiple strategic data and operational projects. Manley also was a senior director of finance at Sallie Mae, and a senior operations analyst at Eldon, a division of Newell Rubbermaid.

Manley earned both an MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN. She also received a Master of Global Management graduate degree from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Glendale, AZ.

About Purchasing Power®, LLC

Purchasing Power®, LLC, is one of the fastest-growing voluntary benefit companies in the industry, offering a leading employee purchase program for consumer products and services as well as providing financial tools and resources to improve employee financial wellness. Purchasing Power is available to millions of people through large companies including Fortune 500s, associations and government agencies. Headquartered in Atlanta, Purchasing Power is 'Powering People to a Better Life™' through its employee purchase program, financial literacy efforts and corporate social responsibility initiatives. Purchasing Power is a Flexpoint Ford, LLC company. For more information, visit www.PurchasingPower.com.

