Melling Medical Distributing ICARE Vision Technology

We can provide the federal healthcare system the equipment they need to deliver the care their patients deserve. Tweet this

Known for the quality of their TrueColor retinal imaging systems, ICare offers handheld rebound tonometers - fast, reliable and accurate tools that help in the process of detecting and following-up glaucoma - which measure intraocular pressure without anesthetic drops, air puffs or special skills.

"We are passionate about providing solutions that are not only the most technologically advanced, but also the easiest to use for eye care practitioners" said John Floyd, CEO of ICare USA. "We are delighted to work with MellingMedical to deliver our products to federal health facilities across the United States to advance the cause of improved vision."

For more information on MellingMedical's full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.MellingMedical.com.

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About ICare

ICare offers medical devices for the early detection of Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy and Macular Degeneration, and the monitoring of these diseases during the treatment process. The product lines include rebound tonometer, fundus imaging systems and perimeters. At ICare, we're working to establish the next level of eye care, built on our foundational belief that ophthalmic care should be accessible, effortless and reliable. For more information, please visit www.ICare-world.com/us/.

SOURCE MellingMedical