Melling Medical Helping Improve Veteran Care with Stealth Belt Products

According to a study published in Military Medicine, more than 100,000 surgeries per year in the United States result in the formation of an ostomy for fecal diversion. The varied reasons for ostomy creation include inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and other causes. A recent study by the University of South Alabama confirms wearing a Stealth Belt lessens leaking and skin irritation - increasing quality of life for those who wear them.

"Ostomies are a fact of life for many, but the life those patients traditionally experienced was incredibly limiting," said Stealth Belt founder Richard O'Hamill, who created the product after he had ileostomy surgery in 2008 as a result of Crohn's Disease. "We are proud to know that, thanks to MellingMedical, our products are improving quality of life for veterans who have sacrificed so much for our country."

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. Learn more at MellingMedical.com.

Founded in 2009, Stealth Belt, Inc., has been designing, manufacturing, and shipping its unique line of ostomy & hernia belts to people with ostomies all over the world. Based in Johnson City, TN, with offices in the US and the UK, the company is committed to helping people with ostomies live normal and fulfilling lives so they have the confidence to "Go Anywhere. Do Anything." With the unique perspective of having ostomies themselves, founder Richard O'Hamill and VP of Marketing Collin Jarvis understand the challenges faced by those living with ostomies. Learn more at StealthBelt.com.

